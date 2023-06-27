San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama will “accelerate the NBA’s global popularity”, NBA writer Mark Medina has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 7’5” Frenchman had his NBA dreams realized on Thursday night as his name was called out first by the NBA commissioner, Adam Silver, as he was drafted to the team his fellow countryman and basketball hero, Tony Parker, was 22 years prior.

San Antonio Spurs news – Victor Wembanyama

Now that Wembanyama is officially in the NBA, the San Antonio Spurs have a franchise star for the long-term, much like their former No. 1 draft picks David Robinson and Tim Duncan were.

According to ESPN, the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft produced record ratings, with a peak of over 6 million in the fifteen minutes in which Wembanyama was drafted. The first round as a whole saw an audience that was 33% higher than the 2003 draft which included LeBron James, Dwyane Wade & Carmelo Anthony.

The hugely anticipated moment saw the 19-year-old become the first ever player from France to be selected as a No. 1 overall pick, and is widely tipped by many to be a ‘once in a generation’ player – no pressure then.

What has Mark Medina said about Wembanyama’s influence on the NBA?

Medina believes that now Wembanyama is a Spur, he will inspire so many fans particularly across France and the rest of Europe, and that his impact on growing the game of basketball will greatly benefit the NBA.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “Wembanyama will continue to accelerate the NBA’s global popularity. He will become a generational talent. He will inspire legions of French fans and basketball players. And he will make the Spurs a championship contender eventually.”

“Because of that, the NBA certainly expects a lot of buzz in San Antonio, at Spurs’ road games and on all of their televised events.”

“Still, those around the league doubt the Spurs will make the playoffs next season. That’s only because San Antonio has such a young roster. Give Wembanyama three years, though, and he will already be a superstar."

Victor Wembanyama – High Expectations

With social media now a strong presence in today’s society, ‘Wembymania’ has comparably been up there with the hype surrounding LeBron James coming out of high-school in 2003.

However, the 19-year-old has admitted that he isn’t letting the pressure and expectations from around the NBA get to him: “I don’t let all this stuff get into my head… I’ve got such high expectations for myself that I’m immune to all this stuff. I don’t really care”.

Last season, the Frenchman who boasts an impressive 8’0” wingspan, averaged 21.6 PPG, 10.4 RPG and 3.0 BPG, while also picking up a plethora of season awards including the Pro A MVP award.

According to a survey run by Sportsbook Review, San Antonio Spurs fans are now ranked at No. 1 as the most optimistic fan base in the entire NBA with a score of 8.7/10, showing their confidence in having the future NBA star as a part of their roster.

With the emergence of European stars in the NBA such as Luka Doncic, and with Giannis Antetekounmpo and Nikola Jokic picking up championship rings in recent seasons, Wemby will be hoping to follow suit.

Speaking in a draft night interview, Wembanyama said: “It’s tough to win in this league. My goal is to try and learn as much as possible because I want to win that ring”.

Joining a team led by 5x NBA Champion Gregg Popovich, Wemby won’t be short of elite-level coaching that may develop him into one of the NBA greats and take the San Antonio Spurs back to being championship contenders once again.

As for the NBA as a whole, it is set to garner a lot of attention ahead of the 2023-24 season, particularly from its accelerating European audience, with all eyes certain to be firmly fixed upon the San Antonio Spurs new franchise-star.