San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama played in only two NBA summer league games before being shut down, but while his play on the court showed his ‘intriguing potential’, some other parts of his game highlighted that he still has a lot to work on, according to NBA writer Mark Medina.

After winning the draft lottery and selecting the highly anticipated Frenchman Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick, the San Antonio Spurs front-office started free-agency relatively quietly.

Aside from extending their head coach Gregg Popovich for another five-years on a deal worth more than $80 million, per Spotrac, they’ve not been too active with regard to the free-agent market.

After his best season with the Texas outfit, point-guard Tre Jones re-signed with the team on a two-year, $20 million deal on the first day of free-agency, as first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Spurs then traded for guard Cam Payne in exchange for a second-round pick and cash, having spent last season with the Phoenix Suns.

With 18 contract players now on their roster, and with only 15 spots available going ahead into the 2023-24 season, the Spurs have some decisions to make over who they are going to keep and who they are going to cut to fit best alongside 19-year-old Wembanyama.

It appears they have already begun this with reports of Lamar Stevens, who came over in the three-team trade that brought himself along with Cedi Osman to the Spurs, and saw Max Strus sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers, being waived.

Who else makes the final 15 on the roster, though, remains to be seen.

What has Mark Medina made of Wembanyama’s two summer league performances?

Medina highlighted that Wembanyama’s summer league performances showed off the ‘intriguing potential’ he has, but in order to realise it he needs to work on a few things, mainly surrounding his body’s strength and conditioning, as well as his shot consistency, prior to the start of next season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “I think there are two things to unpack here. The good is that he is an exceptional defender, especially at the rim, an exceptional passer and an exceptional teammate. The bad is that his shot needs to be more consistent, he's going to have to get stronger, and he's going to have to ramp up his conditioning.”

“I think there's always a tendency to overreact to things, that's the nature of the world these days. But there's also a tendency to overreact to the reaction.

“I don't think that people were thinking at summer league that ‘he's a bust, why would he be picked at number one’, but there was more disappointment that there was so much excitement and hype around his debut, and he didn't give those kind of moments.”

The reality is, it's summer league, it doesn't usually mean that much other than getting your feet wet and getting reps and having a starting point of where to go next. But I think it did offer a preview of what his intriguing potential is, as well as some low-hanging fruit that he can work on.”

The potential of Victor Wembanyama

Dubbed as a ‘generational talent’ by many, and going at No. 1 overall to the San Antonio Spurs in the 2023 NBA Draft, his summer league debut was mildly disappointing.

In his outing vs the Charlotte Hornets, per DraftKings, he finished with 9 points after shooting an inconsistent 15.4% from the field, and 3 turnovers, but filled the stat line with 8 rebounds, 5 blocks and 3 assists.

However, in his second game he displayed some of his scoring talent that he had shown in his years in the Pro A league playing for Nanterre 92, ASVEL and Metropolitans 92, bouncing back with 27 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks in only 27 minutes of action.

Although only a small sample size with a combined 54 minutes, he has offered glimpses of the scoring capabilities he possesses from all around the floor as well as the defense his 7’5” stature offers with a total of eight blocks.

Despite claiming that so far he believes the NBA is ‘less physical’ than the EuroLeague, it is clear that the 19-year-old needs to work on his strength and conditioning if he is going to go up against the likes of Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetekounmpo and be successful in doing so.

With a lot of time before the start of the season, there are large parts of Wemby’s game that he needs to focus on in preparation for his 2023-24 rookie campaign. Only then will he be able to show the NBA what he is truly capable of, and hopefully lead the Spurs back into title contention further down the line.