Victor Wembanyama is a 'generational talent' and could end up as the 'greatest draft prospect ever', NBA writer Mark Medina has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 7-foot-3 tall Frenchman has declared for the 2023 NBA Draft and has teams frothing at the mouth due to his unique combination of size and skill. Only 19 years old, Wembanyama has been playing professional basketball in his native country for Metropolitans 92 this season and is now ready to step up and shine in the NBA.

NBA Draft News - Victor Wembanyama

Considered to be the best player in the 2023 class by some margin, Victor Wembanyama is almost certain to be selected first overall when the NBA draft takes place on June 22.

The consensus surrounding Wembanyama is that his preternatural basketball talent, paired with his unmatched physical gifts and relentless work ethic, make him the most enticing draft prospect since LeBron James was selected out of high school in 2003.

The Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets are the most likely destinations for Wembenyama, each having a 14% chance of receiving the top pick in the draft lottery and a significant reward for a season of turmoil.

What has Medina said about Wembanyama?

Medina told GIVEMESPORT: "When you're looking at young players, sometimes their career winds up getting cut short because they don't have the work ethic. They don't have a growth mindset. They don't have the ability to be coachable. But Victor Wenbanyama has checked all those boxes so far. And he's a heck of a player. I expect that he will be a generational talent. Now we just have to see what that looks like as far as being the greatest draft prospect ever. How many championships he wins, et cetera.

"No doubt: he is going to be a generational talent."

Just how good is Wembanyama?

Don't believe the hype, as the saying goes. Yeah. Ignore that. Victor Wembanyama is one of those rare cases (much like LeBron) in which the hype is completely justified. Believe it. Buy all the Wembanyama stock you can. He has all the tools to dominate the NBA for the vast majority of his career: from his gargantuan eight-foot wingspan to his skill in the post to his ever-improving jump shot to his defensive instincts and shot-blocking ability. Simply put, he's every bit the real deal.