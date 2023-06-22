The 2023 NBA Draft will see 7’5” French phenom Victor Wembanyama drafted No. 1 overall by the San Antonio Spurs, a player who could drastically alter the trajectory of the team that hasn’t won an NBA title since 2014.

However, people in and around the league aren’t entirely sold on the idea of the 19-year-old being able to make an instant impact and take the Texas-based team to the playoffs within his first season, believes NBA writer Mark Medina.

San Antonio Spurs news – Victor Wembanyama

Already dubbed with the nickname of ‘Wemby’, the Frenchman who spent last season with Metropolitans 92 is one of the most-hyped prospects set to enter the NBA since LeBron James some twenty years prior in 2003.

French journalist Erwan Abautret, via NBC News, has described the generational-talent as being the “complete package” due to his leadership qualities that accompany his impressive shooting, passing and dribbling fundamentals.

However, one player alone cannot lead a team to an NBA title, as shown by teams opting to try and form ‘super-teams’ in order to compete for a championship.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, the Spurs are looking at the possibility of acquiring an additional lottery pick in the NBA Draft, with them rumored to be interested in the No. 1 pick’s Metropolitans 92 teammate, Bilal Coulibaly.

Whether they’ll actually be able to get a deal done with another lottery team in order to reunite the duo, though, remains to be seen.

What does Mark Medina say about the San Antonio Spurs’ playoff chances?

When asked if he believes whether Wembanyama can make an instant impact on the Spurs, Medina believes that the team may miss out on the playoffs simply due to how young and inexperienced they currently are.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “Interesting question - I asked that question to an opposing teams executive and an opposing team's head coach recently. They both said it's way too early.”

“They don't think that the Spurs are going to make the playoffs next season, but it doesn't have anything to do with Victor Wembanyama.”

“It has everything to do with the fact that the Spurs have a really young roster.”

San Antonio Spurs – The Wemby Effect

The San Antonio Spurs haven’t enjoyed any playoff success in recent seasons, missing out entirely since the 2018-19 season.

According to RealGM, they’ve not won a playoff series since 2016-17 where they went on a deep run to the Western Conference Finals, but falling short to the eventual champions, the Golden State Warriors.

The Spurs will be hoping that their luck is finally about to change. With their first overall draft pick since 1997 where they drafted Hall of Famer, Tim Duncan, they are hoping that Wembanyama will have a similar, if not greater, impact on the team, and help lead them back to the NBA playoffs.

Last season, the power forward/center posted 21.6 PPG and 10.4 RPG to go with 3.0 BPG. He also picked up the Pro A MVP award, as well as the Best Scorer, Best Defender and Best Young Player awards, ultimately securing his fate as a lock for the No. 1 overall pick.

The young Frenchman, who boasts an impressive wingspan of almost 8'0", will be hoping that he can emulate his previous success in the Pro A League and translate it to the NBA, helping the San Antonio Spurs compete for an NBA championship within the next few years.

With a plethora of elite European talent, such as Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo having enjoyed championship success throughout their NBA careers, Wembanyama will be looking to follow in their footsteps.

However, in order to do so, the Spurs may need to bring in some additional roster pieces to help him.

Although nothing in the NBA is a given, what is certain is that all eyes will turn toward the San Antonio Spurs going forward – the Wemby effect is in full flow.