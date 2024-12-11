San Diego FC have acquired center back Andres Reyes from the NY Red Bulls , sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

RBNY will receive a package in the neighborhood of $800,000 GAM, sources add.

Reyes, 25, is a former Colombian youth international and has two senior international caps. He had been with the Red Bulls since 2021, making 98 appearances with the club.

Reyes scored the lone goal in the club's Eastern Conference Final win over Orlando City SC to send RBNY to MLS Cup, but Reyes pulled out of the starting lineup minutes before kickoff this weekend with an illness. The Red Bulls fell 2-1 to the LA Galaxy after conceded both goals early.

Prior to the Red Bulls, Reyes came to MLS with Inter Miami CF . His loan ended and the Red Bulls acquired him from Atletico Nacional.

San Diego continues to build their inaugural roster, now up to eight players.

Reyes joins the core of the roster build around Mexican star Chucky Lozano, Northern Ireland defender Paddy McNair and Danish duo Jeppe Tverskov and Marcus Ingvartsen. The club have also signed winger Alex Mighten, goalkeeper Duran Ferree and forward Tomas Angel.

San Diego will add a handful more players on Wednesday night during their expansion draft.