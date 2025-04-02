San Diego FC are finalizing a deal to sign forward Milan Iloski on loan from FC Nordsjælland, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Nordsjælland and San Diego have common ownership through the Mansour Group. San Diego Futbol first reported.

Iloski, 25, joined Nordsjælland in 2024 from USL Championship club Orange County after he exploded in the league. He had 43 goals and 11 assists over two seasons for Orange County.

Iloski has two goals in 300 league minutes this season in Denmark. He joins San Diego at a time they are in need for another forward, as they have turned to midfielder Onni Valakari as a false nine in recent matches without Marcus Ingvartsen.

San Diego has had an excellent start to their expansion season, sitting third in the West with 11 points after six games. Along the way, they've beaten the LA Galaxy and LAFC, last year's top two finishers in the West.