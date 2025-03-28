San Diego FC continues its search for a first home victory in its history when it welcomes local rival Los Angeles FC to town in an intriguing nightcap to the Saturday MLS Matchday 6 slate.

San Diego finally suffered its first defeat last weekend, a 2-1 loss at Austin FC that the Verde could've put out of reach with better finishing from Brandon Vazquez.

Meanwhile, LAFC's depth shone through in their 2-0 victory at Sporting Kansas City a week ago in a game that saw none of Denis Bouanga, Olivier Giroud or Jeremy Ebobisse involved.

This will be the teams' first ever meeting, and the first clash between MLS' four California clubs this season.

How to Watch San Diego FC vs. LAFC

When : Saturday, March 29 – 10:30 PM ET / 7:30 PM PT

: Saturday, March 29 – 10:30 PM ET / 7:30 PM PT Where : Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

: Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Where to watch: Apple TV+, MLS Season Pass (worldwide)

San Diego FC and LAFC Projected Lineups

Mikey Varas told reporters this week he expects Chucky Lozano to return from his layoff from a hamstring injury and be available on the bench. That will be welcome news to an attack that has begun to look one-dimensional since he suffered his injury in San Diego's home opener on Matchday 2.

Elsewhere in Varas' squad, Paddy McNair and Anibal Godoy are among the internationals returning to the fold for the home side after missing the trip to Texas.

As for LAFC, manager Steve Cherundolo has been without the struggling Giroud for two weeks with a leg issue, and Denis Bouanga had a busy international window last weekend, starting a pair of World Cup qualifying victories for Gabon. In his absence, Venezuelan youngster David Martinez made the case he should be seeing more time with a virtuoso performance, including a wonderful opening goal in the win at Kansas City.

San Diego FC predicted lineup (4-3-3, right-to-left): C.J. dos Santos (GK) - Willy Kumado, Christopher McVey, Paddy McNair, Luca Bombino - Anibal Godoy, Jeppe Tverskov, Luca de la Torre - Anders Dreyer, Onni Valakari, Tomas Angel

San Diego injuries: Marcus Ingvartsen (lower body, out), Chucky Lozano (lower body, questionable), Andres Reyes (lower body, out)

LAFC predicted lineup (4-3-3): Hugo Lloris (GK) - Sergi Palencia, Aaron Long, Eddie Segura, Ryan Hollingshead - Timothy Tillmanm, Igor, Mark Delgado - Cengiz Under, Jeremy Ebobisse, Denis Bouanga

LAFC injuries: Lorenzo Dellavalle (thigh, out), Olivier Giroud (thigh, out), Marlon (leg, out)

San Diego FC vs. LAFC Betting Odds and Prediction

San Diego FC vs. LAFC betting odds Saturday, 10:30 PM ET (Apple TV+, MLS Season Pass) San Diego +140 LAFC +185 Draw +350 Over/Under 2.5 goals -115/-115 Odds via Fanatics

It's not often that a manager gives direct substitution plans, but that's exactly what Varas appears to have done with Lozano.

You can understand why. He's not exactly hiding anything unexpected, and it's also something that will draw a lot of home fans to the ground against a local rival.

But it's also information to leverage with a small, aggressive bet. At +750 odds to score last, you're banking on an 11.8 percent chance that Lozano comes in during the second half and finds the net for the deciding goal.

Given how the game could play out, that's reasonable value. And it's probably a better bang for your dollar than a wager to score anytime in the second half at +475 odds, because you might only be looking at 20-30 minutes of match action. If he doesn't see the field at all, your bet is void.

Another aggressive wager that makes sense here is to back a scoreless first half. It has a 40-percent cash rate so far between these sides, and both play a kind of similar, ball-averse 4-3-3 that could cancel each other out while the score is even. There's also a non-zero possibility Cherundolo plays less of his best XI than expected with an eye towards Wednesday night's Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal first leg match against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF .

Picks: Chucky Lozano to score last (+750, Fanatics), First half under 0.5 goals (+205, FanDuel)

Follow @BackFourCover on X/Twitter for more MLS, USMNT and Concacaf betting picks