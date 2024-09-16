In less than six months, San Diego FC will debut as the 30th club in MLS . As that first match gets closer and closer, the next few months will be a whirlwind.

San Diego FC has six players signed to first team deals, but in four months, that number will likely be closer to 25. They kick off preseason in early January, they’ll unveil debut kits at some point in the winter. On September 16, San Diego announced recent USMNT interim Mikey Varas as their first head coach, an appointment which GIVEMESPORT first reported back in August.

Plenty of work is done, but plenty more to come. Here’s where things stand with San Diego FC and what to expect.

Six players down and plenty more to come

By my count, San Diego has four unquestioned starters and all likely crucial players. They also have a young goalkeeper for the future, as well as a talented winger who may well earn a significant role.

San Diego MLS Roster Player Position Age Hirving "Chucky" Lozano Winger 29 Paddy McNair Defender 29 Marcus Ingvartsen Forward 28 Jeppe Tverskov Midfielder 31 Alex Mighten Winger 22 Duran Ferree Goalkeeper 17

The core of the build is Mexican star Chucky Loazno, Northern Ireland defender Paddy McNair and Danish duo Jeppe Tverskov and Marcus Ingvartsen. Alex Mighten hasn’t played above the English third tier for a couple of years, it’s unclear if San Diego are expecting him to come in and play a prominent role immediately.

Lozano is the centerpiece of the roster build. He was acquired for a fee around $12 million, one of the most significant outlays in league history. The 29-year-old has surprisingly been left out of the Mexican national team this summer and fall. He responded with four goals and one assist in his first 211 minutes of the Dutch Eredivisie campaign with PSV Eindhoven.

McNair, signed as a free agent, should be a high-level defender in MLS. The captain of Northern Ireland and a player with more than 200 appearances in the English Championship, McNair is in the midst of his prime. On loan at West Brom until the winter, he will also be crucial to establishing the culture in the locker room.

Ingvartsen and Tverskov are key players for Danish side Nordsjaelland. Ingvartsen, a versatile forward with one cap for Denmark, had 15 goals and four assists in 2,891 minutes last year. He also had 10 goals in just 1,319 Bundesliga minutes for Mainz two years ago. Tverskov, a defensive midfielder who can also play center back, has 51 appearances for Nordsjaelland already after arriving in the summer of 2023.

Mikey Varas Takes Over as San Diego Coach

Former U.S. national team youth coach and senior interim boss gets first MLS job

San Diego has finalized the appointment of recent U.S. men's national team interim manager Mikey Varas as their inaugural head coach, which GIVEMESPORT first revealed back on August 27.

Varas was previously manager of the Under-20 national team, winning the 2022 CONCACAF Championship. That tournament served as a qualification for the Olympics, marking the first time the United States qualified for that tournament since 2008. He also led the United States to the quarterfinals at the 2023 FIFA Under-20 World Cup.

Before his time with the national team, Varas was an assistant coach at FC Dallas under Luchi Gonzalez.

As interim USMNT boss ahead of the hiring of Mauricio Pochettino, Varas oversaw a 2-1 loss to Canada and a 1-1 draw against New Zealand. He was none too pleased with the home defeat to Canada, and he expressed that disappointment after the match.

"The mentality is on the players. They know it," Varas told media. "We speak the truth to each other. I love those guys. But they know that mentality to fight, to run and to sacrifice, I can't do that for them. That's on them."

What’s next for San Diego FC?

With the head coach in place, and Tyler Heaps named as first sporting director last month, becoming the youngest active GM in MLS, the two major appointments on the sporting side are out of the way.

On the player side, focus will be on the domestic market in the coming months.

While more international signings can and will come, the typical cadence of an expansion build is for key additions from abroad to come in the summer preceding the debut, then the domestic-based side of the roster takes shape in the winter.

Following MLS Cup on December 7, expect a flurry of MLS-based additions for San Diego that week. In the past, the expansion draft has been held around that time directly after MLS Cup, but nothing has been announced for San Diego’s draft to this point.

St. Louis was the last MLS expansion club, entering the league in 2023. In a four-day period following MLS Cup, they added eight players between trades, signings and the expansion draft. Charlotte FC added 10 players over a five-day period after MLS Cup ahead of their 2022 debut.

San Diego will get five selections in their expansion draft. In the last expansion draft, all the other clubs were able to protect 12 of their players from possible selection(while not having to protect homegrown signings under 25).

In terms of roster designations, MLS clubs are permitted up to three Designated Players (DPs). They can be paid whatever the club wants, but the salary cap hit comes at a fixed cost. Lozano is the only player announced as a DP so far for San Diego.

Instead of maxing out with three DPs, clubs can elect to have two DPs and four U-22 initiative players. U-22 initiative players hit the salary cap at a fixed cost as well, at an amount lower than that of DPs. With the club having gone public about their desire to develop young players, going with two DPs and four U-22 initiative players may make sense.

Piece by piece, the 30th club in MLS is turning from an idea to a reality.