San Diego FC are nearing a deal to sign USMNT midfielder Luca de la Torre on loan from La Liga side Celta de Vigo , sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

The deal is agreed and pending final details. The agreement includes a purchase option.

De le Torre, 26, has made 67 appearances with the Spanish club since joining in the summer of 2022. He has only made one LaLiga appearances this season after missing several months due to an injury.

The San Diego native rose up through the Fulham academy in England before making his senior debut in August 2016. He moved on to Eredivisie side Heracles Almelo in 2020, going on to score twice in 69 appearances in the Netherlands.

With San Diego FC, de la Torre will be an integral player in the midfield and tasked with setting up star winger Chucky Lozano and dictating the tempo under head coach Mikey Varas.

De la Torre has 24 caps with United States Soccer after making his senior debut in June 2018 in a friendly against the Republic of Ireland. He was part of the United States' squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, but did not see any action.