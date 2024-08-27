San Diego FC are finalizing a deal to name former United States Under-20 national team head coach Mikey Varas as the inaugural manager in club history, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

The deal is not 100 percent done, but if all goes smoothly in the final stages, Varas will be San Diego's first manager.

According to a source, the plan is for Varas to be the interim manager for the senior U.S. national team for friendlies in September, confirming an initial report by The Athletic. He was most recently an assistant on Gregg Berhalter’s staff at the Copa América this summer.

San Diego kicks off their debut season in MLS in 2025, convening for their first preseason in January.

Varas was previously manager of the Under-20 national team, winning the 2022 CONCACAF Championship. That tournament served as a qualification for the Olympics, marking the first time the United States qualified for that tournament since 2008. He also led the United States to the quarterfinals at the 2023 FIFA Under-20 World Cup.

Before his time with the national team, Varas was an assistant coach at FC Dallas under Luchi Gonzalez.

Mikey Varas career path July 2016 Sacramento Republic academy Under-14 coach July 2017 FC Dallas academy Under-16 head coach Jan. 2019 FC Dallas senior team assistant coach Nov. 2021 USA men's Under-20 national team head coach Aug. 2023 USA men's senior national team assistant coach Jan. 2025 San Diego FC manager

San Diego is working on their inaugural roster, with five players already signed to MLS contracts, highlighted by Mexican star Hirving “Chucky” Lozano and Northern Ireland captain Paddy McNair. Lozano will remain with PSV until the winter and McNair is on loan at West Brom until then as well.

The club has also signed Danish duo Jeppe Tverskov and Marcus Ingvartsen from FC Nordsjaelland, key international additions to the squad. San Diego has also signed 17-year-old American goalkeeper and San Diego native Duran Ferree.

SDFC shares common ownership with Nordsjaelland, as well as the Right to Dream academy. San Diego officially named Tyler Heaps sporting director, the youngest active GM in MLS.