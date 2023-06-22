The San Francisco 49ers quarterback situation appears to be taking shape, based on recent comments made by insider Adam Schefter.

The injury to Brock Purdy in the final game of last season certainly ruined a lot of the plans for the San Francisco 49ers. It was believed in some quarters that his performances towards the end of the year had pretty much secured him the starting spot for the 2023 season, only for him to then get injured and force the team to scramble for a new option.

The options they are left with at the moment are Trey Lance, who served as their starter at the beginning of the 2022 season, and veteran Sam Darnold who they acquired in free agency this offseason, both of whom haven’t exactly shone when it comes to their time in the NFL.

Despite his lack of experience, there were reportedly some teams around the NFL that wanted to take Lance off the 49ers’ hands, something that would have helped sort out the pecking order, however the 49ers held firm and kept hold of him, even with Purdy on the comeback trail.

But what does the order of things look like now for the 49ers?

San Francisco 49ers putting a QB system in place

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, who was speaking on The Pat McAfee Show (starting at 0:17), Schefter discussed what the situation was with regard to the possible Lance trade, before discussing what the depth chart is likely to be in the quarterback room moving forward:

There really was never a lot of interest in Trey Lance for what they gave up and what they get back, which is not very much at all it doesn't make sense to trade him, there's no trade market. And Kyle Shanahan has said that they didn't have any trade talks with teams. He's not going anywhere right now, he's there.

Now I will say this, Sam Darnold signed with the 49ers on the first day of free agency. And if there's a player signing with the team on the first day, that tells you that the team really liked that guy, and they really did like Sam Darnold, he was looking at a couple of different options, he chose the 49ers.

But let's also be very clear that Brock Purdy if he's healthy, he's the guy on opening day, he's the starting quarterback, he's the number one. If he's not, if for some reason he can't go, we'll see how Darnold and Trey Lance do in camp this summer. My guess would be Donald has a chance to really shine and excel but there's a lot of preseason football left for those two guys to distinguish themselves… Brock Purdy is the one, if healthy. And I think going into camp, Sam Darnold I think has the edge going into camp.

Which on the surface is the right thing to do. Lance still hasn’t shown much to make you think he’ll be effective in the NFL, and is also coming back off the injury, so allowing him some extra time to develop and heal would be a great way to protect him whilst also giving the 49ers the best chance of winning, either with Purdy or Darnold leading the line.