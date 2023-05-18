The San Francisco 49ers’ injury problems with Brock Purdy could provide a major opportunity to Sam Darnold and Trey Lance this preseason, Albert Breer claims.

The injury to Brock Purdy in the final game of last season certainly ruined a lot of the plans for the San Francisco 49ers. It was believed in some quarters that his performances towards the end of the year had pretty much secured him the starting spot for the 2023 season, only for him to then get injured and force the team to scramble for a new option.

The options they are left with at the moment are Trey Lance, who served as their starter at the beginning of the 2022 season, and veteran Sam Darnold who they acquired in free agency this offseason, both of whom haven’t exactly shone when it comes to their time in the NFL (via Stathead):

But according to Albert Breer, the coming months could serve as the perfect time to set the record straight in terms of their NFL ability and set the stage for what they could do in the future years.

A second chance for the two men in San Francisco?

Writing in a mailbag column for SI.com, Breer provided something of an update on the situation surrounding Purdy’s recovery from injury and what it was going to mean for the likes of Darnold and Lance as they wait in the wings for the day when he comes back:

We should have more information soon. I know the 49ers have had early-to-mid June (maybe a week before their mandatory minicamp, maybe the week before it) circled as to when they’ll be able to put a more firm timetable on Brock Purdy’s recovery. Right now, they don’t know, and Purdy doesn’t know, so San Francisco will go forward through the first couple weeks of real 11-on-11 work and get a good long look at Sam Darnold and Trey Lance.

The truth is, this creates a golden opportunity for those two. At best, Purdy will miss a good chunk of the summer and be hustling to get back for the opener. At worst, one of the two presumed backups will start the season. Either way, the chance is there for either Darnold or Lance to put some level of doubt in the Niners’ heads on who to go with at quarterback, and also create some buzz that could generate outside interest in 2024.

And I say all that with the acknowledgment that the Niners love Purdy, and view him as more than a plucky seventh-round pick who helped them in a bind last year—which means it’ll be an interesting spring and summer in Santa Clara, regardless of how this plays out.

Last chance saloon for these two men?

Breer does raise an interesting point. The performances that these two put in over the coming months might not necessarily provide them with a role on the team this upcoming season depending on what happens with Purdy, but it could give them a great chance to show some other team around the league that they have a role to play.

If Purdy does come back and is placed as the starter, then chances are that the other two aren’t going to see the field again this season unless it’s in relief at the end of games, so they need to make sure they make the most of these opportunities that are going to come their way, as it could be their last chance to make an impression on the league and show them that the numbers shown above aren’t all that they can offer a team.