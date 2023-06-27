The San Francsico 49ers might look to keep Trey Lance as far away from the team as possible this year in order to win a Super Bowl, Albert Breer has hinted.

When it comes to Trey Lance, the San Francisco 49ers find themselves in a slightly weird scenario. It’s clear that they think he has a future in the league, otherwise they wouldn’t have traded up to get him in 2021, and wouldn’t have gone into last season with him as their starter.

However, his performances haven’t exactly reflected those of someone who is set to be the leader of a franchise moving forward, completing less than 55% of his passes and throwing for less than 100 yards per game on average before he suffered his injury last season (via Pro Football Reference).

Now, it seems as though he is set to find himself in the 3rd spot on the depth chart behind Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold, and Albert Breer thinks there is a very good reason behind that.

San Francisco 49ers not throwing away their season for Trey Lance’s sake

Speaking on The Herd (starting at 6:23), Breer discussed how Lance has got to this point in his career, and what the likely plans are for the 49ers when it comes to using him, noting that whereas last year they were willing to let him struggle and take his lumps, now that they’ve realised what kind of team they have, it might be better off for them to keep him out of trouble, even though it might not be the best thing for his development:

I think that they feel like they've already given this guy a lot of chances. And here's the thing about it, the kid needs to play, and this is sort of the conundrum they're in. He just hasn't played a lot of football period, since high school. He played one full year in college, the COVID year basically cancelled his third year in college, he redshirted as a freshman. And then he goes into the pros and he's redshirted his rookie year.

So we're talking about a five-year period, if you include last year when he was hurt, where he's only really played one full season of football, so he needs to see snaps. So the ideal thing would be to just throw them out there and live with his mistakes. But that's what the Niners were going to do last year, and that sort of ship has sailed. They know how good they are, they know the window they're in, they know they've got one of the most talented rosters in football. And so at this point, they don't really feel like they can throw a season overboard in the name of Trey Lance's development.

Trey Lance set to be left behind by the San Francisco 49ers?

This season is really going to be interesting to see how the 49ers treat Lance, because they need to make sure that he can be productive in the league (either to become the starter, or to get a lot back for him in terms of a trade), but at the same time putting him out on the field could end up hurting their chances of winning a Super Bowl.

What would you do if you were in their shoes?