San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has spoken about his recovery from injury after his stellar debut season in 2022.

When we look back on the 2022 NFL season in future years, the story of Brock Purdy will undoubtedly be on eof the first things that come to people’s minds. Having been taken as the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft (and earning him the title of Mr Irrelevant in the process), he probably wasn’t expecting to see the field much in his first year, with 2021 1st round pick Trey Lance being given his shot to lead the team and veteran Jimmy Garoppolo acting as the team’s backup.

However, following injuries to those two, he was thurst into the starting role in December and went on a run that the league hadn’t seen since arguably the ‘Tebowmania’ days for the Denver Broncos, as he led the San Francisco 49ers to the NFC Championship game with seven straight wins before falling to the Philadelphia Eagles.

That game though saw him suffer an injury of his own, this to his UCL. The injury caused him to undergo surgery this past month, and although it has been called a success, there is still a lot of doubt about when he will come back, with some claiming he could be back in time for Week 1 if the 2023 season, whilst others have also suggested that he will be out for the entire year.

Purdy though didn’t seem to confident when it came to his recovery time when talking during a recent interview.

San Francisco 49ers set to be left sweating over Brock Purdy?

In an interview with Yahoo Sports, the 23-year-old wasn't able to give a definitive answer when it came to his recovery, but claimed that he ‘wasn’t really sure’ whether he would be playing at all during the 2023 season and that he is just taking it ‘one day at a time’ when it comes to his recovery.

Now obviously he won’t be able to give a definitive answer at this stage of proceedings, but it is still probably a little unnerving to hear if you’re a 49ers fan and wondering whether the best quarterback that you had last year is going to be able to play for you in 2023.

What next for the San Francisco 49ers?

The 49ers appear to have already made some plans when it comes to getting some replacements in for Purdy, just incase he doesn’t make it back this season, with the introduction of Sam Darnold into the mix, but given Darnold’s less-than-impressive NFL career so far, they need to make sure that they scheme everything up so that they don’t take a step back in terms of production.

Whether that be by adding extra bodies to their already impressive array of talent on both sides of the ball, or by taking the responsibility away from the quarterback and letting the play makers work, they just need to come up with a way to make sure they limit the damage until Purdy comes back, whether that be this year or next.