San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy still has some ways to go before he can prove he’s the man to take the franchise forward, Chris Simms has claimed.

The San Francisco 49ers certainly got lucky last year when it came to Brock Purdy. Having lost both starting quarterback Trey Lance and backup Jimmy Garoppolo, most teams would have believed that moving onto their 3rd string quarterback would pretty much be a death knell for their season.

Not for Purdy though, as he came out the blocks flying in his rookie season (having entered the league as Mr Irrelevant, the nickname given to the last player drafted each year), as he rattled off five straight wins in the regular season off the back of 13 touchdowns to help give the 49ers the #2 seed in the NFC before winning two playoff games before getting injured himself in the Conference Championship game.

In some eyes, that was enough for Purdy to be seen as the team’s starter for next season (although that article in particular came out before his injury), but in the eyes of former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, there still is a lot of work to do.

Brock Purdy still not the rock at QB for the San Francisco 49ers?

Speaking on ProFootballTalk (starting at 0:09) as part of a segment where they talked about ‘unproven’ quarterbacks with the most expectation on them heading into this year, Simms believed that the 49ers man fell into that category, and that this season might not be as easy for him as he found his brief starting spell in 2022:

I think I'm going start with Brock Purdy though. I know he's still injured right now, but Brock Purdy to me, he’s still not proven, I don't think we can say ‘oh, yeah he's solidified, he's the guy, they got their guy of the future.’ I think we're hopeful we see some things there. But for my money, he's still unproven.

And I think everybody now with the way the season ended and the bar he set, we all expect him to come in and be one of the top-rated quarterbacks in football and they should be the number one seed or the number two seed, and I just don't think it's going to be that easy, especially coming off an injury. So that's where I think, there's a lot of expectations on Brock Purdy, you know, from the get-go when he gets back healthy.

Brock Purdy looking to prove himself once again in 2023

Simms does raise a good point, because for all the success that he had last season, a lot of that would have come about because teams were taken aback by him, given his lowly place on the depth chart and where he went to college, they probably didn’t have a lot of film on him.

Now though they’ll have some footage with which to scout him on and try to take away his weaknesses. That’s when we really get to see what Purdy is made of, and whether or not he does deserve a starting spot, or if 2022 was all just a fluke.