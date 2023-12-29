Highlights Christian McCaffrey leads the NFL in touches, yards, and touchdowns and is on pace to win the rushing triple crown.

Brock Purdy leads the league in QBR, passer rating, yards per attempt, and yards per completion.

The MVP race is heating up as the playoffs approach, with McCaffrey and Purdy among the top candidates.

The San Francisco 49ers have played like a top team all season, mainly due to their talented roster. Currently, they sit at 11-4 on the year with their eyes set on the top seed in the NFC going into the NFL playoffs.

A big reason for San Francisco's success has been their talent on offense, primarily in their backfield. Christian McCaffrey and Brock Purdy both sit among the favorites to take home the 2023 NFL MVP award due to their excellent play, leading the Niners to this point.

Despite a tough Christmas Day loss to the 12-3 Baltimore Ravens, both players have played more than well enough to deserve the MVP. Brock Purdy had an ugly showing and could slide down the ranks, but either guy has an enticing case to take home NFL MVP honors.

Both players have had exceptional play so far and are critical to the San Francisco 49ers' success. With the regular season winding down, both Purdy and McCaffrey will look to make their cases in San Francisco's two final games of the season versus the Washington Commanders and the Los Angeles Rams.

Let's look at each player's case to take home the 2023 NFL MVP award.

Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey sit atop the NFL MVP race

Despite sharing the backfield, both stars have solidified themselves among the league's best through this point. Many believe Brock Purdy is the NFL MVP frontrunner, while others believe Christian McCaffrey is more valuable to this explosive San Francisco 49ers offense.

The MVP award has often been labeled a 'quarterback award' due to the disproportionate number of quarterbacks that win the award. This happens even in the face of some historic seasons from skill position players, challenging us to rethink the criteria for this prestigious award.

49ers backfield statistical comparison Brock Purdy 286/416 (68.8%), 4,050 yards, 29 TDs, 11 INT, 9.7 Y/A, 112.2 QBR Christian McCaffrey 258 carries, 1,395 rushing yards, 14 rushing TDs, 5.4 Y/A, 63 catches, 537 receiving yards, 7 TDs

To this point, no quarterback has been able to stand out statistically like they have in past years. Some offensive skill position players, though, are on pace to have historic seasons and Christian McCaffrey fits that description perfectly.

Christian McCaffrey's impact on the San Francisco 49ers offense

2023 stats: 258 carries, 1,395 yards, 14 TDs, 63 catches, 537 receiving yards, 7 TDs

In 14 games this season, Christian McCaffrey leads the NFL in touches, yards from scrimmage, and touchdowns. The 49ers running back has totaled 321 touches for 1,932 yards and 21 touchdowns. Despite San Francisco's Christmas Day loss, McCaffrey did his thing, proving his value as an MVP favorite. Christmas Day saw Christian McCaffrey gift 131 yards and a touchdown on 20 touches. His elite performance on the biggest stage has McCaffrey competing for the top spot on the list of NFL MVP candidates.

McCaffrey is also on pace to win the NFL's rushing triple crown. Only 12 players have ever accomplished this feat in the Super Bowl era. The list includes:

NFL RBs to win the Rushing Triple Crown (* = won MVP) OJ Simpson* (1973) OJ Simpson (1975) Walter Payton* (1977) Earl Campbell (1980) Charles White (1987) Emmitt Smith (1995) Shaun Alexander* (2005) DeMarco Murray (2014) Adrian Peterson (2015) Derrick Henry (2019) Derrick Henry (2020) Jonathan Taylor (2021)

Three rushing triple crown seasons have resulted in MVP awards, and 2023 could mark the fourth in NFL history. McCaffrey would be the first running back to win MVP since Adrian Peterson in 2012. During his MVP campaign, Peterson rushed 348 times for 2,097 yards and 12 touchdowns. His 2,097 yards are just eight yards short of Eric Dickerson's record, set in 1984.

McCaffrey's contributions as a receiver set him apart from other running backs. His 537 receiving yards and seven touchdowns outshine all other NFL running backs, while his 63 receptions only fall second to Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints. His unique skills command admiration.

Christian McCaffrey's value as a weapon in the 49ers' offense cannot be emphasized enough, as his 1,801 yards account for 31% of the entire unit. McCaffrey has a very strong MVP case, even garnering attention from his fellow MVP candidate and quarterback, Brock Purdy.

2023 Stats: 4,050 Yards, 29 TDs, 11 INTs, 112.2 Rating

Though he thinks his running back deserves the MVP award, Brock Purdy has an excellent MVP case in his own right. The second-year quarterback out of Iowa State and former 'Mr. Irrelevant' pick has proven his value in the San Francisco 49ers' offense. On the season, Purdy has thrown for 4,050 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Brock Purdy also currently leads the NFL in QBR with 71.7, passer rate with 112.2, yards/attempt with 9.7, and yards/completion with 14.2. Purdy's efficiency and leadership make him a favorite to win the NFL MVP award, even earning some love from 49ers legend Jerry Rice.

Brock Purdy displayed a rough showing versus the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Day with a career-high four interceptions. Despite his Christmas Day dud, Purdy remains one of the best statistical-performing passers this season, and strong outings through the final two weeks could help the second-year pro regain momentum in his campaign.

Purdy's MVP campaign has been led by his fantastic efficiency and sudden rise to stardom as the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers' offense. In just his second season, Purdy has the 49ers sitting at 11-4 with their eyes on the top seed in the NFC with the playoffs right around the corner.

San Francisco's offense ranks second in the entire NFL with Purdy at the helm, sitting only behind the Miami Dolphins. Brock Purdy's composed play at the quarterback position has led the 49ers to an impressive season and is why he remains in the NFL MVP race.

Brock Purdy would join an elite list of Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Kurt Warner, and Dan Marino as the only quarterbacks to win NFL MVP in their second season.

Purdy's MVP love for Christian McCaffrey was reciprocated when McCaffrey gave Purdy the MVP nod when talking with future Hall-of-Famer Tom Brady.

MVP race heating up in final weeks

The race for NFL MVP is far from determined as the playoffs approach

Brock Purdy has turned into an elite-level quarterback under head coach Kyle Shannahan and will look to continue his success through the final two games of the regular season.

Lamar Jackson is the leader of the current MVP odds, following Baltimore's 33-19 win over the 49ers on Christmas Day. Jackson's elite showing saw him total 297 yards and two touchdowns in the Ravens' stunning win.

Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa are contenders to also look out for in the MVP race, but Purdy and McCaffrey remain competitive. Both players deserve the award in their own right and will look to solidify their cases in the season's final weeks.

The San Francisco 49ers finish the season playing the Commanders and Rams and will look to secure the one-seed and home-field advantage heading into the playoffs. Facing the spiraling Commanders' defense and below-average Ram's defense should present an opportunity for both 49ers to strengthen their resume and end their campaign on a high note.

