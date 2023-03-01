San Francisco 49ers General Manager John Lynch has hinted that the team may need to look elsewhere when it comes to the quarterback position this summer.

There is an old cliche in American Football, that ‘if you have two quarterbacks, you have none’. Which is meant to mean that it is nigh-on impossible to keep two players that have the talent and expectations happy when it comes to dividing up the starting snaps.

Well in the case of the San Francisco 49ers, they find themselves in that very scenario when it comes to the men in their quarterback room, and it could be about to get a little bit more interesting as the offseason continues to move forward and attention turns to next season.

Last season the 49ers had to use four quarterbacks over the course of the season. Trey Lance started off the season before getting injured, Jimmy Garoppolo then took his place before another injury forced the team to turn to Brock Purdy, and whilst he made it all the way through to the last game of their season, an injury forced him to miss most of the game as they turned to Josh Johnson.

San Francisco 49ers looking for another saviour to swoop in?

Given the success that Purdy had in the latter part of the season, it was expected that he would be the team’s starter heading into next season, but with his injury status up in the air, it means that Lance will likely be getting the most attention heading into training camp.

The problem with that, is that Lance hasn’t exactly done much to prove that he can be a starter in the NFL right now, having completed just 54.9% of his passes so far and last year had a quarterback rating of just 55.0 through the first two games until his injury.

Which might be part of the reason why General Manager John Lynch, who was speaking at the NFL Combine (quoted by NBC Sports), thinks that the team might be looking to work the free agent market this summer:

We may have to look in the quarterback market in addition to Brock and Trey, to insulate ourselves from whatever may happen.

Whether this is to bring in a backup option as a ‘just in case’, or a potential starter if Lance doesn’t work out and Purdy turned out to be a flash in the pan, we’ll have to wait and see, but it seems like we can expect some movement in the Bay Area in the coming weeks.