Highlights The 49ers started the 2023 season with a perfect 4-0 record, extending their regular season win streak to 14 straight games, the second longest in franchise history.

Rookie QB Brock Purdy has been leading the team and proving skeptics wrong as he came in late in the 2022 season and led them to the NFC Championship.

The 49ers have a dominant defense, led by Nick Bosa and Fred Warner, and an impressive offense that put up record-breaking numbers in the first month of the season.

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch are building what could be an epic dynasty in San Francisco one player at a time. In 2023, the Niners started off the season 4-0 for the first time since 2019 and only the fifth time in franchise history.

This perfect start also extends their regular season winning streak to 14, which is the longest active streak in the NFL and second longest in franchise history. San Francisco, alongside the Philadelphia Eagles, were the only remaining undefeated teams after the season's first month.

With QB Brock Purdy leading the way, the Niners look like the team to beat. But in order to really understand how they've been able to have so much success in 2023, we have to take a look at what they did during the tail end of the 2022 season as well.

49ers Overachieve In 2022

The Niners had an outstanding campaign in 2022, but it did not start out that way. After losing to the Chicago Bears in Week 1, quarterback Trey Lance suffered a season ending ankle injury in Week 2, putting veteran Jimmy Garoppolo up next on the depth chart. With the loss of Lance, San Fran decided to bring someone else aboard to help the offense.

They traded their second, third and fourth round pick in the 2023 draft and fifth round pick in the 2024 draft to the Carolina Panthers for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffery. He was the missing piece to the puzzle for this franchise. In Week 8 against the Los Angeles Rams, (McCaffery’s second game with San Fran) he became the first 49ers running back to record passing, rushing, and receiving touchdowns in the same game.

San Francisco reached a pivotal point in their season when yet another QB bit the dust. Jimmy G suffered a foot injury in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins and that was it for number 10 in the Golden Gate City. Prior to the injury, Garoppolo was having the best season of his career as he went 7-3 in his 10 starts for 2,437 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Purdy Era Begins

Rookie Brock Purdy took the reins for San Fran at that point, and it’s been the most unpredictable ride ever since. Not many people were optimistic about starting the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft, aka "Mr. Irrelevant", but week after week he has proven everyone wrong. He ended the regular season 5-0 as a starter with 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

The 49ers ended the season 13-4 and won the NFC West. They were one game away from the Super Bowl but came up short to the Eagles in the NFC Championship when injuries to both Purdy and backup QB Josh Johnson forced them to use McCaffrey as their QB for a few series. The last regular season game the Niners lost was against the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8 of the 2022 campaign.

San Fran Looks Like A Super Bowl Contender In 2023

And let’s not forget about the Niners defense. Their best defensive player, middle linebacker Fred Warner, runs the unit and has the support of a bunch of ball hawking athletes in the defensive secondary. They hired interim head coach Steve Wilks to be the defensive coordinator in 2023, and he brought in elite defensive tackle Javon Hargave.

He was a great addition to a defensive line that already included Avon Kinlaw, Arik Armstead, Drake Jackson, and Nick Bosa. Bosa ended the 2022 campaign with a 90.6 PFF grade and finished second only to Micah Parsons in total pressures, ultimately taking home Defensive Player of the Year honors. The 49ers have the highest pass rushing grade in the league by almost three points again this year, which is no surprise when you add a guy like Hargrave to a group like that.

But what’s a great defense without a great offense? Purdy and the gang are outscoring their opponents by an average of 16 points through four games. At home, that difference balloons to 21 per game. The Niners have scored 30+ points in each of their first four games of the season for the first time in franchise history.

With one of the best offensive lines in football to go with arguably the most explosive group of skill players in the league that includes Deebo Samuel, McCaffrey, George Kittle, and Brandon Aiyuk, it's no surprise these guys are breaking records every time they step on the field. But you might be asking, how do they have the money to pay for all this talent?

Well, their starting quarterback is still on his rookie contract, and since he was taken in the seventh round, he's by far the most underpaid quarterback in the league making about $934,252 per year. When you can pay your QB less than a million a year, you're going to have a lot of room to improve the rest of your team, and that's exactly what San Fran has done, surrounding Purdy with the most talented roster in the NFL.

