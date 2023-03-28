The San Francisco 49ers could be in for a bit of a problematic time when it comes to the health of Brock Purdy based on Kyle Shanahan’s comments.

When we look back on the 2022 NFL season, there’s a good chance that a lot of people will remember the story of Brock Purdy. Having been taken as the last pick of the NFL Draft (and earning him the title of Mr Irrelevant in the process), he probably wasn’t expecting to see the field much last season, only to then become one of the players that you had to tune in to watch as he went on his incredible journey.

Having lost Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo to injuries during the season, it seemed as though the San Francisco 49ers were going to lose any chance they had of making the Super Bowl and wasting what was a very talented roster. However, after completing 67.1% of his passes, throwing for 1,374 yards and 13 touchdowns against just 4 interceptions and five straight wins in the regular season, he then followed that up by winning in both the Wild Card and Divisional Round of the playoffs to get them to the Conference Championship game.

Sadly though, he suffered an injury during said game which played a big part in their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but at least there was some positivity that he might be able to bounce back and lead them to something in 2023. However the injury was worse than first feared and he was forced to undergo surgery to repair his UCL.

Now head coach Kyle Shanahan has spoken about Purdy’s return.

San Francisco 49ers set to be left sweating over Brock Purdy’s fitness?

Speaking during the NFL league owner’s meeting, Shanahan spoke of a possible timescale for Purdy to come back into the fold, but couldn’t be too committal when it came to an exact date:

Can the San Francisco 49ers handle such uncertainty?

That sort of answer should be extremely concerning for 49ers fans, as it just plants a lot of uncertainty heading into the season as to who the quarterback is going to be, when really they need to know what they’re doing as soon as possible.

Lance hasn’t shown anything to suggest that he is the answer at quarterback, and you would like to think that Purdy would be their starter as they wait for Lance to develop a bit more, but if they don’t have a confirmed answer heading into training camp, then that is going to mess up their preparations. How much work do they give Lance knowing that Purdy could be set to overtake him at any time for instance?

It certainly is something that they could do with knowing sooner rather than later.