San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy still has a lot to prove this season despite what he was able to accomplish in 2022, former NFL player Will Blackmon has claimed.

Whilst there were a few teams who took us by surprise last year with how well they performed, there can be no doubt that the biggest surprise from an individual player was Brock Purdy. Having been taken with the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, he probably wasn’t expecting to see the field for the San Francisco 49ers at all last season.

However after injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, he was thrust in to try and keep things afloat, but we went one stage further than that, rattling off seven straight wins across the regular and postseason whilst also throwing 13 touchdowns against just 4 interceptions to get them all the way to the NFC Championship game, before an injury of his own forced him to bow out as the 49ers’ season came to an end against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Despite his injury, the general belief is that, despite the team bringing in Sam Darnold, and with Lance also recovered from his injury, that Purdy will be the team’s starting quarterback when he is healthy, however, whether he’ll be as effective next year as he was in 2022 still remains a mystery.

Brock Purdy has had it pretty good with the San Francisco 49ers so far

Speaking on The Herd (starting at 1:03), former NFL player Will Blackmon still has his concerns when it comes to Purdy’s play heading into 2023. In the segment he pointed out how the team around him has been built for success, and that Purdy hasn’t had to face much in the way of a real challenge during his short career so far:

We need to see it again. That's how it always is, when somebody does something well, it's like ‘okay, we need to see it again, and give us a full 18 [games]’, let him actually see some legit adversity, we have a full year of film on this guy, let's see him do it again.

Everyone says it's Kyle [Shanahan] which I will say that's a big deal with Kyle Shanahan, but also this team has been contending for championships the past five years, they've been in the mix. So the culture is already set, the nucleus is already there, everyone around him knows what's up. So when he took over as quarterback, everyone else raised their level of play. So there was a tonne of help, I'm not taking anything away from but he came into a situation where it's pretty hard to mess up.

San Fran is a damn good football team across the board. And that's a situation where if he was, in Houston, and he brought the team almost to the Super Bowl then I'm like ‘okay, that's a big deal’, but he's in a good situation.

Blackmon does raise a good point when it comes to Purdy, he caught people off guard because of their lack of knowledge around him, and given the team he was on, he didn’t have to do all that much in the grand scheme of things.

But now that there are expectations placed upon him, it is going to be a very different task to take control of this team (assuming he gets back and in a condition to play), and if he can’t make that adjustment, then he and the 49ers could find themselves in a very tricky situation.