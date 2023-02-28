The San Francisco 49ers might be left sweating over the fitness of quarterback Brock Purdy as the 2023 season approaches, Ian Rapoport has claimed.

Brock Purdy was arguably the biggest surprise story when it came to the 2022 NFL season. Having been taken as the last pick of the NFL Draft (and earning him the title of Mr Irrelevant in the process), he probably wasn’t expecting to see the field much last season.

The offseason was dominated by talk about who between Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo would end up taking the starting job when the season got underway. The job would eventually fall to Lance but it wasn’t long before Garoppolo got his chance as Lance was injured early in the campaign, but by the time December rolled around and Purdy was thrust into the spotlight.

And boy did he enjoy his time there. He completed 67.1% of his passes, threw for 1,374 yards and 13 touchdowns against just 4 interceptions and guided them to wins in each of their last five games of the regular season, he then followed that up by winning in both the Wild Card and Divisional Round of the playoffs to get them to the Conference Championship game.

Sadly though, an injury suffered during the early stages meant that he missed most of the game and was ineffective when he came back in as they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

San Francisco 49ers left sweating over Brock Purdy’s health

In the days after the game, it was believed (Dan Patrick Show, via The Daily Mirror) that Purdy could miss as much as a whole year with his UCL injury, however more recent reports seem to suggest that it might be a lot sooner than that as Nick Wagoner from ESPN has stated that Purdy has delayed his surgery slightly so that swelling in his right elbow can be reduced and he can have the torn ulnar collateral ligament in it repaired.

That still leaves his recovery time somewhat up in the air though, and according to Ian Rapoport, who was speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, his status for the start of the season is set to be pretty much touch and go.

Video: Ian Rapoport discusses San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy’s injury:

That would certainly provide the 49ers with a big problem. If he was set to come back really early, then he would likely remain the team’s starter in 2023, and being out for the whole season would mean Lance would slot back into his starting role, but this situation would put them in no man’s land and give them a major headache when it comes to working out what to do in 2023, especially depending on what work Purdy can do in preseason.