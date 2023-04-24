The San Francisco 49ers are not looking to trade away quarterback Trey Lance at this point of the calendar, Peter King has claimed.

The San Francisco 49ers find themselves in a very trick spot when it comes to Trey Lance. Whenever he has been on the field he hasn’t exactly set the world alight and following the success of Brock Purdy last season there was a high chance that he wouldn’t get his job back.

However, with Purdy’s injury recovery very much up in the air, there’s a good chance that it might be Lance that has to take the field for the 49ers when the season starts in September, or it might well be that they turn to Sam Darnold to take charge whilst they make Lance sit and ‘develop’ a bit more’.

One other option available to them would be to trade him, and according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, there have been ‘several’ teams that have made enquiries about taking him off the 49ers’ hands, possibly because they think that they can be the ones to fix him and make him a decent player in the league.

However, according to Peter King, that doesn’t appear to be likely right now.

Trey Lance set to stay put with the San Francisco 49ers

Writing in his Football Morning in America column as part of a topic about what the 49ers will likely do when it comes to the NFL Draft this week, King discusses the picks that the team has, and pointed out that they have to wait some time before making their selection, but noted that one way to get a pick sooner would be to trade away their quarterback.

Although he was rather sceptical that would end up being the case:

The Niners pick at 99, 101 and 102 thanks to the God of Compensatory Picks, or sooner if they deal Trey Lance. I’d say the chances of a Lance trade are about 7.86 percent. You’d think the Texans or Colts would at least show some interest in Lance, and maybe they will. But so far, crickets. Of course, it’s impossible to know what Lance is right now. He’s thrown a total of 420 passes in the five years since leaving high school.

San Francisco set to stick it out for a little bit longer?

The 49ers deserve to give Lance at least one more shot at trying to become someone in the National Football League, because they did sink an awful lot into him when they drafted him, so it would be rather foolish of them to just give up on him this quick.

But given the situation with Purdy, he has to show some development and improvement very quickly, otherwise he could well find himself looking for employment elsewhere.