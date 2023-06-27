San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk appears to be taking things to a whole new level as he gets set for the 2023 NFL season, ESPN’s Nick Wagoner has claimed.

The San Francisco 49ers were arguably the most balanced team in the league last year on both sides of the ball. Their defense ranked 1st in points allowed and 2nd in yards conceded, whilst their offense finished 6th in points scored and 5th in yards gained.

The latter stat is perhaps more impressive when you consider that they had to go through three starting quarterbacks last year in Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy and had to go down to a fourth in the NFC Championship game where their season ultimately ended.

A large part of their success can be put down to their incredible array of weapons on offense, including Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle, but their only man to get over 1,000 yards either on the ground or through the air was wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (the first time he’d done it in his career), and now it seems as though he’s on course to make sure he stays above that mark moving forward.

San Francisco 49ers man set for a bigger and better season?

Writing in an article for ESPN in which reporters discuss each team’s ‘surprise offseason standouts’, 49ers reporter Nick Wagoner pointed to the 25-year-old as his candidate, noting that his desire to be better has caught some people by surprise given his standing on the team already, with some of his teammates also weighing in on how well he has performed this offseason:

It's not really a surprise to say the team's leading receiver was a standout in the offseason program. But the extent to which Aiyuk seems ready to elevate his game might catch some people off guard. There's a good argument to be made he was consistently the best player on the field during OTAs and minicamp, as his performance left fellow wideout Deebo Samuel marvelling that "you can't cover that boy in a phone booth" and cornerback Deommodore Lenoir declaring that Aiyuk will be a "top five" receiver in the NFL in 2023.

If Aiyuk can take another step forward from what he was last year, then there’s a good chance the 49ers will still be able to be the force they were last year, the only issue is what is going to happen at the quarterback spot, it might well be that he has to deal with multiple quarterbacks once again.

Let’s just hope that the trio this year can provide him with the goods in the same way they did last year.