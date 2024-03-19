Highlights The 49ers' financial errors resulted in the loss of a fifth-round pick in 2025 and moving their 2024 fourth-round pick behind this year's compensatory picks.

The NFL punished the 49ers and stripped their draft pick, but it could have been worse if there was intent.

Past NFL draft pick punishments have included tampering violations, breaking salary cap rules, and deflating footballs.

In the midst of the non-stop chaos front offices face throughout the long and strenuous NFL offseason, mistakes are bound to be made. Usually, a mistake might come in the form of signing a player that doesn't quite work out, or even overpaying a player based relative to the current market and the team's financial wiggle room.

For the San Francisco 49ers, their mistake this offseason is a bit more complicated than simply disappointing the fans with a lackluster signing. Instead, a recent league review discovered that the 49ers had misreported player compensation and there were several payroll accounting errors at the close of the 2022 season, according to NBC Sport's Matt Maiocco.

Because of this error, the NFL announced that the 49ers must forfeit their fifth-round pick in 2025, and their fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft will move to the end of the fourth round, behind the compensatory picks.

Related Report: Chase Young Signing with New Orleans Saints Chase Young, the No. 2 overall pick in 2020, is headed to the Bayou to partner with Cameron Jordan in an effort to resurrect his career.

The Defending NFC Champions Will be Just Fine

It's always a bummer to lose a pick, but the punishment could have been worse

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

There have been far worse draft-day punishments handed out by the league, but according to the 49ers, there was no ill intent behind this financial error. The team released an official statement:

We take responsibility and accept the imposed discipline from the NFL due to a clerical payroll error. At no time did we mislead or otherwise deceive the League or gain a competitive advantage in connection with the payroll mistake.

The NFL would have been cruel to issue any punishment further or more intense than losing a fourth-round pick for what is being described as an honest mistake. According to OvertheCap, the 49ers currently have just over $13 million in cap space, which is an aspect on their books that never directly benefited from the payroll accounting errors. In fact, the NFL stated that San Francisco remained under cap restrictions at all times, regardless of the error.

All in all, this year's draft board won't be altered too drastically based on this decision. While the punishment will sting more in 2025 when the team is without a fifth-round pick, moving from pick 131 to pick 135 in the fourth round of next month's draft is not a league-altering, franchise-defining occurrence.

The minor punishment fits the minor crime. In years past, however, we've seen that the NFL is not afraid of handing out harsher punishments for more serious issues. For instance, the Miami Dolphins were without a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after the league stripped it from them following a 2022 investigation.

The Dolphins were found guilty of tampering violations, and commissioner Roger Goodell described them as "unprecedented scope and severity."

Draft Picks Stripped From Teams Year Team Picks Stripped Reason 2022 MIA 2023 first-rounder Breaking tampering violations 2015 NE 2016 first-rounder, 2017 fourth-rounder Deflating footballs 2015 ATL 2016 fifth-rounder Pumping artifical crowd noise into stadium 2012 NO 2012 second-rounder, 2013 second-rounder Paying bonuses for injuring opposing players 2011 DET 2011 seventh-rounder, pick swap with Chiefs in fifth round Tampering with a player under contract with the Chiefs 2008 NE 2008 first-rounder Videotaping NYJ signals on the sideline 2001 SF 2001 fifth-rounder, 2002 third-rounder Violating salary cap rules

Typically, the NFL doesn't jump straight to a first-round pick when stripping picks for violations, but in the Dolphins' case, the decision was granted. There have been several other instances in years past, such as the Atlanta Falcons being stripped of a fifth-round pick in 2016 due to pumping artificial crowd noise in the stadium during games.

Overall, this doesn't affect the 49ers' draft day plans in grand fashion. San Francisco still has 10 picks in next month's draft following a Super Bowl run in 2023. These picks include the 31st overall pick as well as three fourth-rounders. The draft is set to take place on April 25 in Detroit.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.