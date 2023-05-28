The San Francisco 49ers should be looking to give Brock Purdy every chance to prove he should be their starter in 2023, Shaun Gayle has claimed.

The injury to Brock Purdy in the final game of last season certainly ruined a lot of the plans for the San Francisco 49ers. It was believed in some quarters that his performances towards the end of the year had pretty much secured him the starting spot for the 2023 season, only for him to then get injured and force the team to scramble for a new option.

The options they are left with at the moment are Trey Lance, who served as their starter at the beginning of the 2022 season, and veteran Sam Darnold who they acquired in free agency this offseason, both of whom haven’t exactly shone when it comes to their time in the NFL.

The latest injury update from the San Francisco 49ers is that Purdy will begin a ‘throwing progam’ next week, ahead of preseason work later in the summer, although what his status will be when they start to play actually games is still very much unknown.

But Shaun Gayle, member of the 1985 Chicago Bears Super Bowl-winning team, thinks the team may need to rush him back in order to do what is best for the team.

San Francisco 49ers fast tracking Brock Purdy through the process?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Gayle gave his thoughts on which quarterback the 49ers should be looking to use heading into preseason, and claimed that it should be Purdy, even if it meant playing him a little bit more than they might have otherwise hoped for:

That's a tough one, I would have to say, you’ve got to go with who had the hot hand, the last time they were playing, which was Purdy, you’ve got to go back to him and see if he's healthy enough to maintain that, give him an opportunity. And that means playing more in the preseason than maybe what they want to. I would play him more if his injuries are healthy and healed give him an opportunity to show that he has not lost a step, and he's still on fire.

There is no doubt that looking at the sample size of work that each man has produced in the NFL, that Purdy is the better option for the 49ers to work with this upcoming season, but with that comes the risk of them making his injury worse by the time the regular season starts and he ends up being not as effective as he was last year.

It certainly is a tricky one for the 49ers to figure out, and one that we certainly don’t envy them on.