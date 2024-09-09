Key Takeaways The San Francisco 49ers own five Super Bowl victories, tied for the third-most in NFL history.

The 1984 Niners capped off their season with a dominant Super Bowl victory over NFL MVP Dan Marino and the Miami Dolphins.

San Francisco's 1994 championship squad featured all-time greats on both sides of the football.

In recent years, the San Francisco 49ers have been defined by their inability to win the big game.

After coming out on top in their first five Super Bowl appearances, the 49ers have dropped their last three. The younger generation of NFL fans knows San Francisco as a franchise that hasn’t gotten it done when it matters most.

However, for football historians, the 49ers are still one of the most celebrated organizations, having won five Super Bowls and eight NFC titles.

In addition to the incredible collection of individual talent, these championship teams played as a cohesive unit. As Kyle Shanahan’s crew looks to add a sixth Lombardi Trophy to the team’s collection, here is how the current list of the Niners' Super Bowl championship teams comes out.

1 1984

The 1984 49ers were unstoppable

Tony Tomsic-Imagn Images

The 1984 Niners stand out as one of the greatest teams of the Super Bowl era. San Francisco went 15-1, losing only to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7, giving the franchise its best regular-season record in history.

They outscored opponents 475-227 in the regular season for a point differential of +248, and that dominance translated to the postseason as well, as they won all three games by multiple scores.

This included a 23-0 rout of the Chicago Bears in the NFC Championship Game and a 38-16 victory over NFL MVP winner Dan Marino and the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl 19. The group was balanced, boasting the second-best scoring offense, trailing only Miami, and the No. 1 scoring defense.

Additionally, the team had seven Pro Bowl selections, including all four of their starting defensive backs. Ronnie Lott, Eric Wright, Carlton Williamson, and Dwight Hicks formed the best secondary of their time and led the defense to 25 interceptions.

As time has passed, many have labeled the 49ers' dynasty as simply Joe Montana’s team. While Montana was obviously an integral part of San Francisco’s run, this reductive view overlooks the all-around dominance of these teams.

The 1984 49ers checked every box, giving them the top spot on this list.

2 1994

1994 featured all-time greats on both sides of the ball

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

The 1994 season culminated in Steve Young cementing himself as an all-time great quarterback.

Throwing for 3,969 yards and 35 touchdowns, the BYU alum earned his third consecutive First-Team All-Pro selection and won his second NFL MVP in three years. However, it was the 49ers’ team success that really moved the needle of Young’s legacy.

After years of coming up short in the postseason following the departure of Montana, including two straight losses to the rival Dallas Cowboys in the NFC title game, the 49ers wouldn’t be denied this time around.

They boasted the league’s highest-scoring offense, posting 505 points, the most in franchise history. On the other side of the ball, San Francisco had cornerback Deion Sanders, who intercepted six passes and won Defensive Player of the Year.

The 49ers waltzed through the postseason, outscoring opponents 131-69 en route to the franchise’s fifth Lombardi Trophy, including a 38-28 win over Dallas in the NFC Championship Game. Young then truly solidified his status with a record six touchdown passes in a 49-26 victory over the San Diego Chargers in Super Bowl 30.

The fact that San Francisco’s two best championship teams comprised almost entirely different rosters is a testament to the front office’s scouting and player development.

3 1989

The 1989 Niners had a historically dominant postseason run

USA TODAY Sports

The 1989 season marked San Francisco’s fourth Super Bowl victory in nine years and its second in a row.

The group was led by rookie head coach George Seifert, who had taken over for Bill Walsh. While many feared that the 49ers would regress in the absence of their great head coach, the team actually improved.

Montana won his first NFL MVP, also taking Offensive Player of the Year honors, finishing the year with career bests in completion percentage, yards per attempt, passing yards per game, and passer rating. Jerry Rice had himself quite a year as well, recording 82 catches for a league-leading 1,483 yards and an NFL-best 17 receiving scores.

This improved version of Montana created a supercharged variant of the 49ers' offense, which led the league in scoring and yardage and continued to school opposing defenses in the playoffs.

San Francisco made mincemeat of the competition, outscoring opponents by a whopping total of 126-26, which included a 55-10 beatdown of the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 24, which remains the biggest blowout in Super Bowl history.

The offense was so spectacular that it overshadowed a stellar defense that was led by Hall of Famers Charles Haley and Ronnie Lott.

4 1981

The 1981 49ers were still coming into their own

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

It’s pretty normal for a dynasty’s first championship run not to be the most dominant. That’s the case here, as the 1981 49ers take the fourth spot.

In Montana’s first full season as the starting quarterback, the 49ers went from 6-10 to 13-3. The roster lacked postseason experience, but the team didn’t fold under pressure, winning one-score battles in the NFC Championship Game against the Cowboys and the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals .

As a younger squad that spent much of the season gelling, the 49ers found themselves in more tight games. Their point differential of +107 was the second lowest of their Super Bowl-winning teams.

It’s incredibly rare that a team wins the Super Bowl in its first postseason run, as it generally takes multiple years of learning and roster adjustments to get a franchise over the top.

But the 49ers’ sudden rise speaks to how special the group truly was. Still, it was far from a perfect team. With figures like Montana, Lott, and Dwight Clark on the roster, the team was budding with talent, but it wasn’t quite dominant or consistent enough offensively to break into the top three.

5 1988

The 49ers sputtered during the 1988 regular season

Bob Deutsch-Imagn Images

The 1988 49ers looked extremely vulnerable during the regular season. The team went 10-6 and outscored opponents 369-294. With the exception of tailback Roger Craig, who won Offensive Player of the Year, and Rice, who recorded 1,306 receiving yards and averaged a career-best 20.4 yards per catch, the Niners' stars underperformed.

San Francisco didn’t have a top-five scoring offense or defense, and the path to a third Super Bowl victory felt daunting.

Great teams, though, have a propensity for rising to the occasion and playing their best when it matters most. The 49ers team that underwhelmed during the regular season was nowhere to be found by the time the postseason came around.

San Francisco cruised to a 34-9 victory in the Divisional Round over the Minnesota Vikings before thrashing the Bears 28-3 in the NFC Championship Game. The Super Bowl was more competitive and required a fourth-quarter comeback to take care of the Bengals by a score of 20-16.

One of the staples of a dynasty in any sport is the ability to piece things together as the year goes on, and San Francisco certainly did that and overcame a subpar start to the year. The group deserves credit for rising to the occasion, but in the name of evaluating the entirety of the season rather than just the playoffs, the 1988 team finishes fifth.

