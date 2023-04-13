The San Francisco 49ers could go all the way to the Super Bowl with a very surprising name at quarterback this season, former NFL quarterback Jordan Palmer has claimed.

The San Francisco 49ers are a team who have felt as if they’re on the cusp of glory for a few years now. They have a pretty solid defence that has finished in the top ten in both points allowed and yards allowed in three of the past four years, and with plenty of playmakers on offence like Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and now this year Christian McCaffrey.

However, the one thing that has held them back has been at quarterback. Jimmy Garoppolo has been somewhat limited in both play and availability, Trey Lance has been underwhelming when he’s played and when they had something special in Brock Purdy, he got injured at the vital moment in the NFC Championship Game.

The latter two are still with the team this upcoming year, but with Purdy coming back from surgery and Lance also coming back from an injury of his own, the 49ers needed to bring in backup and have done so in the form of Sam Darnold, the former #3 draft pick from 2018, who is now on his third team following stints with the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers.

But despite a less-than-stellar time in the NFL so far, former quarterback Jordan Palmer thinks that there might be something special on the horizon for him.

Sam Darnold to act as Superman for the San Francisco 49ers?

Speaking on The Herd, Palmer explained that for a number of factors, both internally and externally, that Darnold could very well be the man to lead the 49ers to a Super Bowl this year if he’s asked to take over the running of the team for a long time.

Video: Jordan Palmers lights up over Sam Darnold and the San Francisco 49ers:

Is it going to be as simple as that for Sam Darnold in San Francisco?

Palmer seems pretty confident in Darnold that he’ll basically be a plug-and-play guy for the 49ers, and that with a lot of the work not being down to him, he should be able to flourish if he just lets the playmakers do their thing instead. But that is still putting a lot of faith in a player that is averaging less than 60% completion rate on his passes.

So will the 49ers players be able to make those plays if they aren’t getting the ball on a consistent basis? When Garoppolo took them to the Super Bowl in 2019, he was averaging 69.1% in the regular season and 63.8% in the playoffs (via Pro Football Reference), and he couldn’t get the job done, so what chance do they have with Darnold?

Whilst Darnold might be able to win a game or two if Purdy or Lance aren’t available, if they have to rely on him for a long stretch, it’s a bit of a stretch to picture them winning a Super Bowl.