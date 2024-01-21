Highlights The San Francisco 49ers advanced to the NFC Championship game by defeating the Green Bay Packers 24-21.

San Francisco overcame adversity it previously hadn't conquered to emerge victorious.

Green Bay missed out on six points because of a failed fourth-down attempt and missed field goal.

It was far from easy; the San Francisco 49ers couldn't even keep their footing consistently throughout the night. But in the end, they made the game's biggest plays and defeated the Green Bay Packers 24-21 in their NFC Divisional Round battle Saturday night. Kyle Shanahan's bunch moved onto the NFC Championship courtesy of Christian McCaffrey's 6-yard touchdown run in the waning minutes and linebacker Dre Greenlaw's second interception of the game.

The NFC title game appearance is the fourth in five seasons for San Francisco. The loss was the third postseason defeat suffered by Matt LaFleur's Packers in his five seasons with the team.

Related Lamar Jackson, Ravens dominate 2nd half in Divisional win over Texans The MVP frontrunner dazzled in Baltimore's 24-point rout of the AFC South Champions, who allowed their inexperience to get the best of them.

San Francisco bucks troubling trends in victory

The 49ers had not previously won when facing the adversity they encountered

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Entering action, San Francisco was 0-30 when trailing by 5-plus points entering the fourth quarter under Kyle Shanahan, and 0-3 in 2023 when Deebo Samuel did not finish a game due to injury. Both scenarios were put to the test when Samuel (shoulder) was knocked out of action in the first half, and Green Bay carried a 21-14 lead into the final quarter.

The well-known trends have been put to bed for at least one week now that the 49ers have overcome the adverse conditions. Multiple Packers’ missteps contributed to their cause in their less-than-perfect showing, but you take a win at this stage of the season no matter how it comes.

Green Bay bitten by early 4th-down decision, late missed field goal

The critical errors cost the Packers six points

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Leading 3-0 less than a minute into the second quarter, LaFleur elected to go for a 4th-and-1 from San Francisco’s 14-yard line instead of letting Anders Carlson try a 31-yard field goal. Love was denied on his “tush push” attempt, leaving the drive devoid of points.

In the fourth quarter, with 6:21 remaining in regulation, LaFleur rightly brought Carlson on for a 41-yard attempt on 4th-and-9. The rookie kicker, who made only 50% of his kicks in the 40-49-yard range in the regular season, pushed his attempt wide left. The 49ers capitalized on the miss, scoring the winning points via McCaffrey’s late touchdown on the ensuing drive.

The Packers have no reason to hang their head; they weren’t expected to be in this position at the beginning of the year, or even after the wild-card round. But Cheeseheads everywhere are again left wondering what could have been if those two plays and countless others had different endings.

Third quarter fireworks

The two teams combined for 22 points in the frame

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers held a 7-6 advantage at halftime, but the Packers regained the lead early in the third quarter with San Francisco’s aid. On 3rd-and-15, Jordan Love uncorked a deep pass intended for wide receiver Bo Melton. 49ers defensive back Ambry Thomas wrapped Melton up well before the pass got close, resulting in a 41-yard pass interference penalty. Love looked Melton’s way again on the next snap, connecting with him on a fake swing pass for a 19-yard touchdown.

San Francisco quickly returned serve, scoring on a 39-yard scamper by McCaffrey. On the ensuing kickoff, All-Pro return man Keisean Nixon made his imprint, running it inside the 49ers' 30-yard line before fumbling. Luckily for him, reserve linebacker Eric Wilson maintained possession with an incredible diving effort, setting the team up just 20 yards from the end zone. Love hooked up with tight end Tucker Kraft moments later for a 2-yard touchdown and converted the two-point conversion on a pass to Jones to provide the aforementioned 21-14 edge.

Green Bay's defense then forced a three-and-out, giving Love and Co. a chance to go up by two scores. But Love fired a pass high and behind Kraft near midfield that was deflected into the hands of Greenlaw. It was the first interception of Love's postseason career. San Francisco cut the deficit to four off the turnover with Jake Moody's 52-yard field goal at the start of the fourth quarter.

The third quarter’s three lead changes - and the game’s final one in quarter four - were the first lead changes of the entire postseason.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.