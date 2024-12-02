The San Jose Earthquakes have acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye, Dave Romney and Ian Harkes from the New England Revolution, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

New England will receive around $500,000 GAM and an international roster spot, sources add. The deal reunites Kaye, Romney and Harkes with their former head coach Bruce Arena, who took over as head coach and head sporting director of the Quakes this winter.

Kaye, 30, spent the last 18 months with the Revs, making 31 appearances. The central midfielder won the Supporters' Shield in 2019 with LAFC and was named an All-Star that season. Kaye has also featured for Colorado and Toronto. He has 42 caps with Canada.

Romney, 31, began his career under Arena with the Galaxy in 2015. The center back has made 232 MLS regular season appearances between LA, Nashville and the Revs, who he joined in 2023. He played every minute in their 2023 season and started another 24 matches this year.

Harkes, 29, joined the Revs in 2023 as well after a successful run with Dundee United in Scotland. He made 27 appearances in 2024, starting 17 games. The versatile midfielder began his MLS career with D.C. United.

The moves kickstart busy winters for both clubs. New England, who finished second-last in the Eastern Conference, are looking to revamp the squad for 2025. The moves clear significant salary off their books after moving on from 11 players in their end-of-season roster update.

San Jose, who finished bottom of the Western Conference, hired Arena this winter and he brings three familiar faces to the Quakes. The club already moved on from 12 players at the end of the season, either with contract options declined or contracts expired.