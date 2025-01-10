The San Jose Earthquakes are acquiring star striker Cristian "Chicho" Arango from Real Salt Lake , sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

RSL will receive $1.5 million in GAM and an international spot in exchange, sources say.

Arango, 29, was in MVP form to start the 2024 MLS season, scoring 16 goals between February and June. However, the Colombian forward would only score one goal over his last eight regular season games — and none in two playoff games — to end the campaign with an impressive 17 goals and 12 assists.

Chicho debuted in MLS in the 2021 season with Los Angeles FC , scoring 14 goals in 17 appearances to earn MLS Newcomer of the Year honors. He registered 16 goals and two assists in 2022 as LAFC marched to their first MLS Cup conquest.

He left Los Angeles for Liga MX side Pachuca in February 2023, playing only 11 games before returning to MLS with Real Salt Lake that June for a club-record fee of $6 million, signing a contract through 2025, with an option for 2026.

Arango has two caps with the Colombian senior national team, making his debut in November 2021 in a World Cup Qualifier against Paraguay.