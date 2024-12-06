The San Jose Earthquakes are in preliminary talks to sign Monterrey and U.S. international forward Brandon Vazquez, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

CL Merlo first reported the talks. Sources add San Jose are not the only MLS club who want to sign Vazquez. Sources also say talks won't get serious until after Monterrey's season. They are currently in the Liga MX playoffs.

Vazquez joined Monterrey from Cincinnati last year for a fee up to $8.5 million. A figure in that region is believed what it would take to sign Vazquez, though Monterrey aren't pushing him out the door.

Vazquez, 26, has 13 goals with Monterrey over his first season with the club. He had 28 goals and 12 assists across his last two MLS seasons with Cincinnati, where he broke out as a star in the league.

Before moving to Monterrey, Cincy rejected a $7 million bid from Mexican powerhouse Chivas. European clubs like Middlesbrough were interested in Vazquez last year as well.

San Jose are in the midst of an overhaul this winter under new head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena. A deal for Vazquez would require an open designated player spot, which the club does not currently have, but could open if Carlos Gruezo departs.