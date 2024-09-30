Well, bottom of the league and it’s not even close. Starting forward, coming out and saying “everything is a disaster”. The owner is public enemy No. 1 in the region for moving the Oakland A’s out of the city.

It was a tough year for the San Jose Earthquakes in MLS . Here’s what’s on the horizon for the offseason, which in many ways has already begun with a coaching search and a team long eliminated from competitive games (playoff contention, Leagues Cup and Open Cup).

State of the Roster

Head coach: Ian Russell (Interim)

Chief Soccer Officer: Chris Leitch

The Good

Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

There are building blocks in this group, particularly Christian Espinoza and Hernan Lopez.

Espinoza is a top quality winger in MLS. His last few years have ranged from very good to great. Even this year! It is not easy to put in consistent performances when things have gone this poorly.

Look at Toronto FC last year or any of the Wooden Spoon winners (worst record in the league) in any prior year. He’s seventh in MLS in expected assists and sixth in chances created. That’s elite. That’s what he does.

Lopez complements Espinoza well. He had some excellent moments, but didn’t quite hit his best soccer this season. I thought there were more than enough encouraging signs that I’m buying stock in Lopez next season.

Brazilian goalkeeper Daniel has had a mixed few years, but when he was good (2023) he was among the best goalkeepers in the league. I’d assume he’ll be good again next year. There are certainly bigger issues in this squad.

Jeremy Ebobisse (who said the disaster quote) is a starting-level center forward in MLS. I don’t know if he’ll be back. Amahl Pellegrino had a fine debut season, but at 34-years-old on a last-place team , I wouldn’t call him a building block.

The Bad

Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Did you notice the closest thing to a compliment I said about a non-forward was “I’d assume Daniel will be good again next year”? Well that’s because this team has conceded a league-worst 72 (!!) goal. There’s still time for them to set a new league-record for most goals in a season (75, FC Cincinnati in 2019).

To a man, it’s been so bad. Particularly the goalkeeping, which hasn’t been bad, but apocalyptic between early-season struggles by Daniel, then William Yarbrough and Jacob Jackson.

The defensive unit was awful. Most concerning is defensive midfielder Carlos Gruezo, who was brought in on a designated player deal. I liked the move at the time. I was wrong.

In a lost season, San Jose didn’t bring more players through their promising academy, which was disappointing. Niko Tsikaris is the only player under 24 (!) to get more than three appearances. Oscar Verhoeven, Emi Ochoa, Casey Walls and Cruz Medina should be getting minutes. It’s inexcusable in such a bad season for a club who has looked to promote their youth development pipeline.

Flexibility

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

San Jose does not have any Designated Player spots open, with Espinoza, Lopez and Gruezo all under contract for at least 2025. As stated above, Espinoza and Lopez are strong building blocks anyway, so that’s good.

They do have all three U-22 initiative slots open, which is very useful for bringing in young talent on a cost-effective cap hit. That requires discretionary spend, though. Will the budget be there?

Elsewhere on the cap, they can quickly free up money. Ebobisse has a club option for 2025, while Jackson Yuill and Carlos Akapo are out of contract. Those three players are three of their nine most expensive contracts.

There is more flexibility for roster spots down the roster as well.

Transfer Priorities

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

First and foremost, this head coaching search is crucial. As GIVEMESPORT revealed last week, they might take a big swing .

The club interviewed Gregg Berhalter, Bruce Arena, Gio Savarese and Robin Fraser. Any of those four would be excellent hires. Let’s see how it plays out.

On the roster, is there a way to move on from Gruezo? Or is there hope he’ll find better days in a better team next year?

If the club declines Ebobisse’s option, then center forward will be a glaring need. Most teams fill that spot with a DP, but it’s not the only way. San Jose was successful with their acquisition of Ebobisse. The best current example is the Vancouver Whitecaps with Brian White, previously FC Cincinnati had Brandon Vazquez. If they don’t have a DP spot, they can still add a new forward.

Elsewhere, I’d love to see a couple of U-22 initiative signings arrive. One young attacker and one young defensive midfielder or fullback, depending on which veterans stay/go. If Yueill leaves, a new defensive midfielder to pair with Gruezo is crucial as well.