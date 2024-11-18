San Marino have achieved what many believed was unthinkable: promotion to Group C of the UEFA Nations League following a 3-1 victory over Liechtenstein. Having made their first competitive appearance in any competition all the way back at the 1987 Mediterranean Games, La Serenissima had to wait over 35 years for such a result, when they defeated the same opposition in September.

That win marked the end of a 20-year drought since their last triumph in a friendly, also against Liechtenstein. As the old saying goes, though, you wait so long for one and two come at once, with fans not being forced to wait another two decades for that winning feeling again, as Roberto Cevoli's men made history.

Related Ranking the 9 Biggest Shocks in Football History Unlikely underdogs have won some of football's biggest prizes. Here are nine of the most shocking upsets of all time.

San Marino Promoted in Nations League

Cevoli's side topped their group by a point

San Marino knew going into the game that they had to win to top their group, which started the night with Gibraltar sitting comfortably at the summit. Their already mammoth task became even harder as the hosts opened the scoring shortly before half-time, thanks to Aron Sele.

Whatever was said at half-time by Cevoli proved to be the magic touch, as within a minute of the restart, Lorenzo Lazzari was on hand to pull the visitors level. With a little over an hour played, striker Nicola Nanni had the perfect opportunity to give his side the lead from the penalty spot, which he calmly did by rolling the ball into the bottom right corner as the goalkeeper committed in the opposite direction.

With the comeback already complete, the nation ranked 210th and last in the world found themselves in dreamland when Alessandro Golinucci converted from just outside the six-yard box to spark wild scenes as substitutes rushed onto the pitch to celebrate their impending victory.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: San Marino's 3-1 victory over Liechtenstein was the first time the nation have scored three goals in a game in their history.

La Serenissima can now look ahead to the next instalment of the Nations League in 2026, where they could face teams such as Slovakia, Bulgaria, Finland, and Montenegro. The players were quick to celebrate with the traveling faithful, who serenaded them with chants of 'campeones.'