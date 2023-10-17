Highlights San Marino's first goal of 2023 against Denmark in their Euro 2024 qualifying contest sparked jubilant celebrations from fans and players alike.

Rasmus Hojlund scored a superb goal for Denmark before Alessandro Golinucci equalized for San Marino, ending their goal drought.

Despite the loss, San Marino's goal marks an important moment in their history, while Denmark still has a chance to qualify for Euro 2024 with upcoming matches against Slovenia and Northern Ireland.

San Marino fans and players alike erupted in jubilation as they scored their first goal of 2023 against Denmark in their Euro 2024 qualifying contest. Alessandro Golinucci was the hero, netting on the hour mark to tie things up with the visitors.

Denmark came into the tie hoping to continue to match the pace set by Slovenia while keeping Kazakhstan behind them in Group H. All three sides were in action on Tuesday evening, with the latter of the trio beating Finland 2-1 in the 17:00 kick off.

While Slovenia faced Northern Ireland, the Danes had an easier test in front of them. San Marino had not scored in 12 UEFA matches, with it approaching a year since their last goal.

Rasmus Hojlund scores superb goal for Denmark

It looked as if it would be more of the same for La Serenissima. Shortly before half-time, Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund opened the scoring with a superb finish. The 20-year-old Dane - since his £72m switch - is still yet to score for his new employers in the Premier League, despite scoring three in two outings in the Champions League.

Despite his domestic struggles to find the back of the net, the same cannot be said when he laces up on the international stage. In nine senior outings for the Scandinavian country, he has proven his talismanic nature by scoring six goals and providing the solitary assist.

And his latest in a Denmark strip shows just that. Mohammed Daramy slid a path into his path as he unleashed a net-busting strike as the goalkeeper was left rooted to the spot. You can watch his pristine finish below.

Goal for San Marino sparks wild celebrations

But that goal from Hojlund would not be the biggest headline on the night. Just after the hour mark, Denmark failed to clear a corner and the ball fell to Golinucci. The 29-year-old San Marino midfielder was left unmarked, and he powered the ball into the back of the net past Kasper Schmeichel.

That goal was San Marino's first since a 1-1 draw with Saint Lucia on 17 November 2022, and it sparked incredible scenes. Players wheeled off in delight - and probably much disbelief - with substitutes rushing onto the pitch to celebrate and mob the hero of the hour.

Yussuf Poulsen restored the visitors’ one-goal cushion later on as his close-range header, assisted by Jonas Wind, was too much for shot-stopper Elia Benedettini. But despite losing 2-1, the goal for San Marino will mark an important place in their history given it ends an ever-extending goal drought. In perspective, the 207th ranked side - by FIFA - have conceded 26 goals in their eight-game Euro 2024 campaign so far. So can you blame them for going so wild as the ball caressed the net?

Watch: The electric celebrations as San Marino score the first goal in almost a year

More qualifiers next for Denmark and San Marino

Rock bottom of their group, San Marino will still relish in the fact that they have scored a goal given that feeling has been longed since November 2022. Their two remaining fixtures of the group come against Kazakhstan and Finland, with the former still within reach of booking a spot in the coveted competition. Zero points are expected come at the bottom of the group, but another goal wouldn't go amiss.

Kasper Hjumland's side - figure headed by the talismanic Hojlund - are performing extremely well and have their 19 points to show for all of their exploits so far, despite not securing definite qualification with two games outstanding. They sit top alongside Slovenia, who have also accrued 19 points from eight games.

Euro 2024 Qualification Group H - as things stand 17/10 Position Team Played W D L +/- GD Points 1st Slovenia 8 6 1 1 17/6 11 19 2nd Denmark 8 6 1 1 17/7 10 19 3rd Kazakhstan 8 5 0 3 12/9 3 15 4th Finland 8 4 0 4 12/9 3 12 5th Northern Ireland 8 2 0 6 7/9 -2 6 6th San Marino 8 0 0 8 1/26 -25 0

In interesting fashion, it is Slovenia who Denmark will have to lock horns with next before travelling to Northern Ireland in order to tie up a qualification-worthy campaign. Should they manage it, they'll certainly have Hojlund to thank for his potency in front of goal.