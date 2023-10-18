Highlights Rasmus Højlund continues to prove himself as a worthy centre-forward for Denmark with his sixth goal in nine senior international games.

San Marino players targeted Højlund with dangerous challenges, including a knee to the back, reminiscent of Neymar's injury in 2014.

Roberto di Maio, who attacked Højlund, defends his actions and insults the young player, claiming that Højlund wouldn't have survived in football 15 years ago.

Manchester United centre-forward Rasmus Højlund was – once again – among the goals for Denmark as they saw off San Marino with a 2-1 victory. It is the 20-year-old’s sixth strike in nine senior international outings as he continues to prove he’s worthy of leading the line for Kasper Hjulmand’s Danish outfit.

Højlund’s well-taken goal in the 42nd minute against the minnows of international football further highlighted his potency in front of goal, though Erik ten Hag may have an injury concern on his hands. An unforeseen San Marino goal from midfielder Alessandro Golinucci – the nation’s first in almost a year – levelled proceedings just past the hour mark but was soon cancelled out as Yussuf Poulsen converted a pinpoint cross from Jonas Wind just nine minutes after the home side erupted into raptures.

With two minutes left of normal time to play and an iconic victory seemingly out of reach for the hosts, they turned to the dark arts to see out the rest of the affair and specifically targeted Højlund to be on the receiving end of their necessary attempts of 'making a challenge'.

Roberto di Maio’s challenge on Rasmus Højlund

Unhappy with the striker’s celebrations following his opener, the home team appeared to target him with reckless challenges – ones in which have been compared to a challenge that saw Neymar miss six weeks of football with a spinal injury.

Roberto di Maio, 41, can be seen attempting to deliberately injure the Old Trafford gem by kneeing him in the back, while Højlund and Denmark skipper and AC Milan stalwart Simon Kjaer have revealed they overheard the San Marino players plotting their next moves.

“I said in the end that it is a clear red card against [Rasmus] Højlund, because it is 100 percent deliberate – and I think that there has been a situation with Neymar,” Kjaer admitted to TV2. “Exactly the same when he gets a knee in the spine, where he actually breaks his back. It’s dangerous, and they are right next to it. After all, I told him [the referee] right on the pitch that now they are going after his knees after the situation down there. “I also said to the referee ‘do you want me to translate now?’”

"The last duel had nothing to do with football," Højlund told TV2 following their 2-1 triumph over San Marino. "It ended up being laughable in the end. Such a duel must not just turn into a yellow card. It's a knee in the back - straight red card if you ask me." "I can't say much other than that I think they are the ones who started, and then the game just went on. They took it to the next level because they have nothing to lose. They thought: 'Well, fine enough, we might as well try to destroy the career.'"

Read More: San Marino players ‘targeted’ Man Utd’s Rasmus Højlund with horrible tackle

Roberto di Maio’s response

Instead of owning up to his rash approach to handling the promising youngster, di Maio has taken it upon himself this morning to jibe at the Dane, claiming that he would have liked to see him play football 15 years ago when only “real men” played the game.

The 41-year-old centre-back, who became the oldest man to make his senior debut in a UEFA competition during their 2-0 loss to Northern Ireland in March, has taken to Instagram to hit back at Højlund for complaining.