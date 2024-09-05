One of the biggest losing streaks in European football has finally come to an end as San Marino shocked the world to beat Liechtenstein in their UEFA Nations League clash. Having not won a game since 2004, which also happened to come against their opponents on Thursday night, the 210th and lowest ranked team in the world were able to hang on to a famous victory against their 199th ranked opposition.

Players and staff were overcome with emotion as the country recorded just their second victory in their history, as the fifth-smallest nation in the world finally had their moment in the sun.

Related San Marino celebrate wildly after scoring first goal of 2023 against Denmark Fantastic scenes as San Marino end their goal drought - just look at what it means to the players!

Sansoli's Goal Hands San Marino a Famous Victory

It was the striker's first international goal

With the visitors having a goal ruled out for offside in the first half, it was a defensive error that allowed the hosts to capitalise and take an unexpected lead. A chipped ball forward by teenage defender Giacomo Benvenuti was flicked backwards by a Liechtenstein defender.

With the goalkeeper and onrushing defender caught in no man's land, it allowed striker Nicko Sansoli to nip in behind and dink the ball into the empty net to give his side the lead and score his first international goal.

Lichtenstein offered little of note after the goal, except for one effort that went narrowly past the post inside the last quarter of an hour that should've tested Edoardo Colombo. It wasn't to be the case though, as San Marino managed to hold on for their first ever competitive victory and only the second in the nation's history.

Emotional Scenes as San Marino Celebrate Unprecedented Win

The players were overcome with emotion

The celebrations at the full-time whistle were understandably emotional, many of the players rushing to embrace one another, while others couldn't help but collapse to the floor as tears of joy rained down upon them. While the majority of the home supporters could not be seen on the broadcast due to being sat the opposite side of the camera, fan footage has revealed that there were plenty in attendance who were just as overcome with emotion as the full-time whistle blew.

The victory marks the end of a three-decade wait for a competitive victory, in manager Roberto Cevoli's first in charge. The Italian had previously led his side to a 1-1 draw against Saint Kitts and Nevis in March 2024. San Marino have played 140 games since they last defeated Liechtenstein two decades ago, but victory tonight means they currently sit first in their Nations League group, with Moldova and Malta set to face off on Saturday.