Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho could remain at the club on transfer deadline day, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The English winger still has a ‘live’ option to stay put at Old Trafford on Friday, despite being linked with a late move to Chelsea.

According to Sheth, Sancho’s move to Stamford Bridge could well depend on whether Enzo Maresca’s side can offload players in time, before the transfer window slams shut at 11pm today.

The likes of Raheem Sterling, Ben Chilwell and Trevoh Chalobah could soon make way for the England international’s late arrival in west London.

Sancho Could Stay at Old Trafford

Deadline day saga set to unfold

Sheth, speaking to GMS, revealed that staying at Man United on transfer deadline day remains an option for Chelsea-linked Sancho:

“The other option, which is still a live one, is Sancho remaining at Manchester United. “So it's going to be an interesting few hours in this Sancho situation, and to see what happens, particularly with the Chelsea side of it as well, and how many players they can offload, and where those players would go.”

If he were to secure a late move to Stamford Bridge, Sancho would be joining a crowded forward line at Chelsea, with the likes of Joao Felix, Pedro Neto, Mykhailo Mudryk, Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke already competing for minutes on the wings this season.

GMS reported earlier that Sancho, who is reportedly earning £350,000-a-week at Old Trafford, is thought to be prioritising a move to Chelsea, despite Juventus ‘pushing’ for the 24-year-old’s arrival before the deadline.

Lindelof Set to Stay at United

Unless a ‘big’ proposal arrives

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof is set to stay at the club on transfer deadline day unless ‘a big proposal’ arrives, journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported.

Speaking on his Playback TV stream, Romano explained that Lindelof never considered moving to Serie A recently, despite stories claiming Lazio and Fiorentina are eyeing a move for the Sweden international.

The 30-year-old is reportedly ‘very happy’ to stay put at Man United, despite his contract expiring in less than 12 months, in June 2024.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-08-24.