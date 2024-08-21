Chelsea are not pursuing a deal for Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho this summer, Fabrizio Romano wrote in his Daily Briefing, as the transfer expert suggested that Enzo Maresca and his entourage’s focus was on securing the signature of Joao Felix.

It’s been, yet another, busy transfer period for the Blues, welcoming a plethora of new faces to Stamford Bridge as they look to finish fruitfully in the Italian’s maiden campaign in west London.

Among the marquee new faces are Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Pedro Neto, Tosin Adarabioyo – but the fact they lost their Premier League opener 2-0 against Manchester City means Maresca is poised to dip his toes back into the market.

Sancho Snubbed in Favour of Felix

Romano: ‘I’m not aware of anything at this point’

Earlier this week, journalist Cristopher Michel reported that Chelsea had emerged as shock potential suitors for the out-of-favour winger, who has recently returned to Old Trafford after his public fall out with Erik ten Hag.

Writing in his Daily Briefing, the ever-reliable Romano poured cold water on Sancho’s potential summer move to west London, suggesting that Maresca’s focus is purely on landing Felix. That said, the transfer expert did say that, albeit unlikely, a move to Chelsea is not entirely off the cards given how ‘open’ Sancho’s situation currently is.

"I’m aware there have been some reports of Manchester United expecting Chelsea to move for Jadon Sancho, but my understanding for now is that Chelsea’s full focus was and is on Joao Felix. “I’m not aware of anything else at this point, but I can also confirm as I said several times that Jadon Sancho’s future is still open. Things can still happen for Jadon, it’s clear feeling on both club and player side. Let’s see what’s going to happen."

Sancho, 24, spent the second half of last season out on loan to Borussia Dortmund, scored and assists three apiece as he helped die Schwarzgelben reach the Champions League final, but faces an uncertain future at Manchester United upon his return.

Although reports have suggested that both parties – Sancho and Ten Hag – have moved on from the situation, the fact that he had no part to play in his side’s Premier League opener against Fulham paints a grim picture for the London-born star.

Jadon Sancho - Senior Career Statistics Club Games Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Borussia Dortmund 158 53 67 7/0 Manchester United 83 12 6 0/0 England 23 3 7 1/0

Ivan Toney Eyed as Osimhen Alternative by Chelsea Chiefs

Club have ‘tracked’ the Englishman in recent years

One area that Chelsea have failed to bolster is centre forward – a department in which their troubles have not gone unnoticed in recent years. Napoli marksman Victor Osimhen is their standout target, but a deal for the Nigerian is yet to come to fruition.

As a result, journalist Dean Jones exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the Blues could move in for Brentford and England star Ivan Toney, 28, insisting that they have ‘tracked’ the centre forward over the last year.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In Ivan Toney’s 418-game club career, he’s scored 169 goals and notched 61 assists.

Given Napoli boss Antonio Conte is remaining tight-lipped about Osimhen’s move to Stamford Bridge, the west Londoners could well shift their attention to signing Toney, a striker who has netted 36 strikes in the Premier League.

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 21/08/2024