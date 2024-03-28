Highlights Sandro Tonali faces 50 charges of betting on football matches in violation of FA rules while playing for Newcastle United.

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali – who was banned for 10 months for betting offences while playing in Italy – has now been charged by the Football Association (FA) with 50 offences of placing bets earlier this season.

The Italian midfielder left AC Milan in the summer, joining the Magpies for around £55m. A bright start to life in England was quickly halted when he was handed a 10-month ban from football for betting offences.

Tonali was expected to be missing until late August 2024 – meaning he will also be absent from Euro 2024 – after admitting to illegal betting activity during his time with Italian clubs Brescia and AC Milan. The 23-year-old was also fined 20,000 euros (£17,380) and ordered to take part in an eight-month "therapeutic plan" to help "recovery from gambling addiction".

That ban, however, only relates to using illegal betting sites in Italy. But it appears as though he may now face further punishment for what he has done in England.

FA Statement on Tonali

"Has until April 5 2024 to respond"

A statement shared on social media by the FA read:

"Sandro Tonali has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of the FA's betting rules. "It's alleged that the Newcastle United midfielder breached FA Rule E8 50 times by placing bets on football matches between 12 August 2023 and 12 October 2023. "Sandro Tonali has until April 5 2024 to respond."

Newcastle release Tonali Statement

"He retains the club's full support"

Newcastle United have acknowledged the misconduct charge, and have issued their own response as well, saying in a club statement:

"Sandro continues to fully comply with relevant investigations and he retains the club's full support.

"Due to this ongoing process, Sandro and Newcastle United are unable to offer further comment at this time."

During his time away from football, Tonali has been working with Newcastle’s head of psychology Dr Ian Mitchell as well as an Italian psychiatrist on his gambling-related illness.

The 23-year-old has also had the support of Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley. It's been reported that they often video call one another, while the midfielder has often been spotted in the chairman’s suite during games at St James' Park.

Tonali has played just 12 times for the Magpies, scoring once. His last appearance came in a 4-0 Premier League win against Crystal Palac in October 2023. It remains to be seen when he will next be seen on a football pitch again.