Newcastle United potentially signing AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali is an 'eyebrow raising deal', presenter HLTCO has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Italian youngster looks set to be heading to the North East of England in the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United transfer news - Sandro Tonali

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Newcastle have completed the signing of Tonali, who is earning £75k-a-week at Milan, but a deal is yet to be officially announced.

Romano added that the Magpies have spent around £60m to prise Tonali away from Italy.

After qualifying for the Champions League, reinforcements were necessary at St James' Park, and Tonali is an impressive start to their transfer window.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that he believes these are the type of signings that would improve Newcastle, and he's impressed with their ambition.

Tonali will be one of Newcastle's most expensive signings ever, just behind Alexander Isak, as per Transfermarkt.

It could be one of the signings to help Newcastle go to the next level, and he's going to be a player for the long-term, not just to make an immediate impact.

Tonali is currently away with his country, representing Italy at the Euro U21s tournament.

What has HLTCO said about Tonali?

HLTCO has suggested that the signing of Tonali was a bit of an 'eyebrow raising' deal, and not in a bad way for Newcastle.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "There's a player, Sandro Tonali, that has been one of the most spoken about young footballers across the European game for a long period of time.

"So for them to secure him, alongside the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak, is a real eyebrow raising deal as far as I'm concerned."

Will Tonali be a good signing for Newcastle United?

Considering the level Tonali is already performing at and the potential he has, there's a strong chance that he will be an excellent signing for Newcastle.

At the age of 23, Tonali started 30 Serie A games last season, averaging a Sofascore rating of 7.21.

The Milan midfielder also managed to provide seven assists, whilst also averaging 1.8 key passes, 1.9 tackles, and 3.5 total duels won per game.

Tonali also started 12 games in the Champions League last term, so his experience in Europe and domestically at such a young age is only going to be beneficial to this Newcastle side.