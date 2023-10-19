Highlights Sandro Tonali's potential ban for betting allegations could leave a hole in Newcastle's midfield, prompting Eddie Howe to consider signing a replacement in the January transfer window.

Tonali's ban is likely to be closer to 12 months rather than three years, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, but he will still face a lengthy spell away from football.

Newcastle may consider signing Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips on loan in January as a potential replacement for Tonali, allowing him to play regularly and possibly secure a permanent transfer in the future.

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali faces a lengthy ban from football due to betting allegations, and journalist Ben Jacobs has explained to GIVEMESPORT what this could mean for Eddie Howe's January transfer plans.

The Magpies invested a lot of money in Tonali hoping he could be available for the whole season, so they will be desperately hoping he escapes any major punishment. If he's unavailable for an extended period of time, it could leave a hole in the Newcastle midfield, so it will be interesting to see if Howe and his recruitment team dip into the transfer market when the window opens in a few months time.

It's a difficult situation for all parties involved

Over the last few days, it's emerged that Tonali could face a ban from football after he admitted to betting on games involving AC Milan, his previous club, per Sky Sports. The Newcastle midfielder was one of multiple players to be removed from Italy's national team squad after an investigation led to certain names being targeted for investigation.

Tonali's agent later spoke out about the situation, admitting that his client has a gambling addiction...

“Sandro suffers from a gambling addiction. He’s fighting to avoid that, and I’m sure he will win this difficult game. He’s sad, still in shock.”

Tonali made the move to St James' Park just a few months ago, joining Newcastle for a fee of around £55m. The Italy international made an instant impact, scoring just a few minutes into his debut. Although he's shown signs of inconsistency at St James' Park, understandably, as he adapts to the English game, Howe will want him as an option, especially due to the hectic fixture schedule that comes with playing in the Champions League.

Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that due to Tonali admitting to the allegations and revealing that he's had struggles with addiction, his ban isn't likely to be as long as three years, which could be possible for this kind of offence. The journalist adds that sources have told him that it's more likely to be closer to 12 months, but he's still set to face a lengthy spell away from football.

Although Newcastle will, of course, be worried for Tonali in terms of his addiction and offering him support, but from a purely football perspective, they may have to prepare for life without him. Howe and his recruitment team brought Tonali in as an additional body in the middle of the park, so will they dip into the market to make another signing, or wait patiently for him to return?

Jacobs has suggested that Newcastle could look to move quickly in the January transfer window to bring in a replacement for Tonali if he was to be suspended. The journalist adds, however, that the club do have a responsibility to look after Tonali and support him to get the help that he needs. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"It's a difficult situation because the club have got a responsibility to look after Tonali and get him the help that he needs, and it's a disappointing situation. Because Newcastle have got a lot of games, they've made an encouraging start in the Champions League, they're scoring a lot of goals in the league, and they're starting to click. And now they've lost one of their biggest summer signings if the suspension kicks in. So I think we're talking hypothetically, obviously, and we should be very clear that it's a sensitive and fast moving situation, but if there is a scenario where he is banned for a significant period of time, then I would imagine that Newcastle will look to move quite quickly in the January transfer window to bring in some more quality into Tonali's position."

Eddie Howe could have his replacement lined up

If Newcastle can bring in a loan player in January and then reassess the situation next summer, it could be a smart idea. As per The Northern Echo, Newcastle are plotting a move to sign Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who could be on his way out the door due to a lack of game time.

Pep Guardiola's side certainly aren't desperate for cash, so a temporary deal could be of interest to them, to allow him to play regularly and potentially produce a fee later down the line, or come back a new player.

Read More: Newcastle Now Closer To Next Level Signing At St James' Park