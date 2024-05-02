Highlights Sandro Tonali is currently serving a lengthy ban for bets he made in Italy.

On top of that, the Newcastle United player is now being published for playing four bets on Newcastle United.

He will be allowed to return to the pitch next August with a fine of £20,000 if there are no further breaches.

The English FA have confirmed that Sandro Tonali placed four bets on Newcastle United to win. The Italian has been handed a two-month suspended sentence for breaching FA betting rules within England.

The 23-year-old is currently in the midst of a 10-month ban. However, this only relates to using illegal betting sites in Italy during his time with former club AC Milan. He has been under investigation for any betting offences he may have made as a Newcastle player, and it's now been revealed that he will indeed face punishment for breaking the rules.

Tonali's Hit with Two-Month Suspended Sentence

Set to return on 27 August

Reporting on the news, Sky Sports' Keith Downie took to social media to say: "Good news for Sandro Tonali, and Eddie Howe’s pleas have been heard by the FA". He noted that the Italian has been handed a two-month suspended sentence for breaching FA betting rules.

It's understood that the Newcastle midfielder admitted to betting on around 40 to 50 matches, including 4 in which he bet on Newcastle to win. This was while he was a Magpies player, having joined in the summer of 2023. Tonali will be free to return to the pitch early next season, on 27 August 2024, so long as he doesn’t commit a further breach. He has also been fined £20,000.

Tonali's 4 Newcastle Bets

Newcastle to beat Brighton on 2 September 2023 or Newcastle to beat Burnley (September 2023).

An accumulator bet including Newcastle to beat Brentford (September 2023).

A single bet on Newcastle to beat Man City (September 2023).

An accumulator bet including Newcastle to beat West Ham (October 2023).

Tonali stated he could not remember the exact amount he staked on each bet, but it would not be more than €10,000 (£8,550), an FA spokesperson confirmed.

2:29 Related The 15 longest bans in Premier League history Sandro Tonali, Eric Cantona, Ivan Toney and Luis Suarez are among the players that have been slapped with lengthy bans.

Newcastle Release Tonali Statement

"Sandro made full admissions as to his betting activity"

In a statement shared by Newcastle on X (formerly Twitter), the club elaborated on more details. They noted that Tonali will "not serve any part of the two-month sanction" providing he does not commit any further breach while adding more personal information about his cooperation with the FA:

"As acknowledged by the FA in the independent Regulatory Commission’s written reasons, the level of assistance Sandro has provided by self-referring and fully cooperating with a subsequent investigation is extraordinary and unprecedented. "Sandro made full admissions as to his betting activity, and did so in circumstances where there was no other evidence to support misconduct proceedings. Sandro is continuing to follow a therapeutic plan and educational programme with the club's full support and will continue to train with his teammates."

The Magpies will likely be relieved to learn that their star midfielder has avoided any major punishment to go on top of his current ban. He has played just 12 times for the Magpies, scoring once.