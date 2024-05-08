Highlights Mikel Arteta has emerged as the Premier League's gold standard for young head coaches during his time with Arsenal.

Santi Cazorla played with the Spaniard and knew that his meticulous nature and tactical brilliance would see him become a great manager.

The Gunners have been a side transformed under Arteta and look destined for big things in the future.

In recent years, Mikel Arteta has emerged among the many former footballers tipped to make it big in management to become the gold standard for Premier League head coaches. While it was England's 'Golden Generation' of Wayne Rooney, Frank Lampard, and Steven Gerrard who were prophesied to capitalise on their managerial futures, they have markedly fallen short of expectations.

Instead, it is the introverted, meticulous nature of Arteta that has prevailed above the more usual, commanding leadership personalities. Under his governance, Arsenal have rediscovered their competitive edge, playing some of the best football they've ever played. Having already won eight Premier League Manager of the Month awards, alongside guiding the Gunners to an FA Cup title in 2020, it's now considered a given that Arteta will continue to do an outstanding job – he's already viewed as one of the best coaches in the world.

But whereas the steep managerial development of the former Everton and Arsenal midfielder flew under the radar of most football fans across the globe, there was one player who seemingly held the power of the crystal ball. Santi Cazorla, chatting to the Guardian's Sid Lowe, spoke about how, despite playing with the likes of Iniesta and current Barcelona manager Xavi, he pinpointed Arteta as a standout soon-to-be head coach:

"I’d say [to Arteta]: ‘Mate, you’re a coach already.’ He said: ‘Yeah, I see things that make me think I should be.’ We talked a lot. He still loved playing, but working with Pep Guardiola at [Manchester] City was an opportunity, the best apprenticeship. I said: ‘Mikel, if that’s what moves you, go for it. It’s worked out well."

Cazorla on Arteta

"Injured, watching games together, he would get the remote and pause it..."

Cazorla, who played in midfield with Arteta for Arsenal and Spain across 98 games, was known on the pitch for his excellent vision for a great pass. But, clearly, his vision stretches beyond the realms of the field and into the future. This was highlighted throughout the interview where he would explain the ins and outs of why Arteta hinted at having all the traits to become a top coach. This particular memory seemed to be when the midfielder knew his teammate would be a coach:

"Injured, watching games together, he would get the remote and pause it. ‘What are you doing?’ He would say: ‘Go back, go back’, rewind 30 seconds, and ask: ‘What do you see?’ ‘I see a paused screen! What do you want me to see?!’ He would say: ‘Look at this guy here, how badly he’s positioned. If he goes here, and he goes there, this space opens’. Every game, pausing every 20 seconds. The match has finished and we’re still in the 20th minute. I’m thinking: ‘What’s with this guy?’"

Currently sitting top of the Premier League table, with Manchester City one point behind with a game in hand, Arteta's Arsenal side have been Pep Guardiola's closest challengers in the last two seasons, and a lot of that boils down to the Spaniard's painstaking tactical brilliance and his football mind that works overtime. Cazorla explained:

"He sees it [the sport differently]. I love football but I don’t. I think it’s a gift. He’s pausing. ‘Can’t you see we’re doing this badly? Don’t you think the left-back should be deeper? That he should draw out his marker? Don’t you think we can create a space there?’ I said yes to everything: ‘Yes, you’re completely right, Mikel. Now, press play."

Reflecting on his own Arsenal playing days, Cazorla finished waxing lyrical about his former teammate for club and country by analysing the key differences between the club now compared to then. While he remembers feeling like something was missing when he was a Gunner, Cazorla suggests that Arteta has "changed Arsenal's mentality".

Cazorla on other former teammates making managerial headway

The Spaniard is convinced more are coming

Arteta heads a list of former teammates making their way as managers – “Xabi Alonso always had a calmness I found astonishing” – and Cazorla is convinced more are coming, with Alvaro Arbeloa, Fernando Torres, and Pepe Reina all showing similar skills Arteta once did.

But of all the incredible talents he's shared the pitch with - and there's a lot - it is current Barcelona manager Xavi who surprised Cazorla the most with his introduction into management:

“Xavi surprised me. As a player he never raised his voice and now look. The first day we were losing. I watched him throw boots about, swearing, shouting. I’m thinking: ‘Someone’s swapped the guy I knew for someone else.’ I asked later: ‘Xavi, what happened to you today?!’ He says: ‘I’ve changed completely. If you don’t, the dressing room doesn’t respect you.’ I thought: ‘You really have to?’ I don’t see that in me, but then I didn’t see it in him, either. I have to think about it. Maybe sporting director.”

Cazorla admitted that he's not ever thought about management himself, but maybe he will go into a sporting director role upon his retirement. However, after playing under many coaches during his career, he knows what it takes to be a successful one, and with Arteta's managerial ambitions being realised through Guardiola's teachings, that hypothesis is proving correct more so now than ever.