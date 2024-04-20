Highlights Santi Cazorla was asked to name a dream five-a-side team and decided to only pick midfielders.

Three of the players were Spanish, while there was also one former Arsenal star and an Argentina legend.

Cazorla is now 39 years of age but plays with Real Oviedo.

Santi Cazorla is one of those footballers who always plays with a smile on his face, and that seems to transmit to the fans watching him strut his stuff on the field of play. Now 39 years of age, the Spaniard is surprisingly still playing in his homeland with Real Oviedo.

The former Arsenal star recently spoke with journalist Sid Lowe for The Guardian, discussing his career and what it's like to play in the second division after so many years at the top. He revealed that he actually he wanted to "play for free" because he loves the club so much.

While it wasn't mentioned in the article, Lowe later revealed on social media that Cazorla had given him the names to make up a dream five-a-side team. It's an incredible list made up of midfielders exclusively, to which the Oviedo star quipped:

"We’re not going to defend. But they’ll have to take the ball off us ... if they do we’ll struggle."

Xavi Hernandez

Spain - midfielder

It's no shock that he named Xavi Hernandez in his team. Not only is the Barcelona boss one of the greatest Spanish footballers of all time, but he also coached Cazorla in Qatar at Al Sadd. The 39-year-old explained how his former manager and international teammate has changed from his days as a player, saying:

“Xavi surprised me. As a player he never raised his voice and now … The first day we were losing. I watched him throw boots about, swearing, shouting. I’m thinking: ‘Someone’s swapped the guy I knew for someone else.’ I asked later: ‘Xavi, what happened to you today?!’ He says: ‘I’ve changed completely. If you don’t, the dressing room doesn’t respect you.' "I thought: ‘You really have to?’ I don’t see that in me, but then I didn’t see it in him, either.”

David Silva

Spain - midfielder

Another Spanish midfield maestro, Cazorla was part of the team to win both Euro 2008 and 2012 alongside David Silva in that era of incredible success with the national team. They also came up against one another regularly in matches between Arsenal and Manchester City.

The Etihad legend won the Premier League on four occasions, scoring 60 goals and picking up 93 assists in 309 games in the top flight. He is one of the finest ever midfielders to grace the English game.

Juan Roman Riquelme

Argentina - midfielder

Juan Roman Riquelme is one of just two non-Spanish footballers to make the list. The Argentine – an all-time great for his country –spent some of his best years playing La Liga football. The pair were at Villarreal together for a while and in 2020, Cazorla told Marca that Riquleme is the best player he ever shared a dressing room with:

"I have played with very good players throughout my career in both Villarreal, Arsenal and national team, but for me Roman has been the best ever. A different player, who won games on his own and I am lucky to have played with him."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cazorla is the highest-scoring midfielder in Villarreal's history with 57 goals, a record previously held by Riquelme.

Mesut Ozil

Germany - midfielder

Mesut Ozil once named the 39-year-old in his dream team made up of the greatest players he's ever played with, and so it's only fitting that Cazorla returns the favour here. For many years, the duo were the creative fulcrum at the heart of Arsenal.

In the latter stages of the Arsene Wenger era, they won two FA Cup titles together and regularly delighted fans and neutrals alike in the Premier League with their silky touches and delightful imagination. The one German on this list, Ozil was the rare sort of elegant playmaker that only comes around once in a blue boom.

Andres Iniesta

Spain - midfielder

One of Barcelona's greatest-ever products, Andres Iniesta was of course the man who scored the winner as Spain won the 2010 World Cup. Cazorla sadly wasn't at that tournament as he was injured, but the duo did with two European Championship titles together.

If he's good enough for Lionel Messi, then he was also likely to make this five-a-side team too – even if that means completing a line-up without any goalkeepers, defenders or strikers. When you consider that La Roja were able to name the likes of Xavi, Iniesta, Silva in midfield – not to mention Cesc Fabregas, Sergio Busquets and more – it's impressive that Cazorla even maned to get as many as 81 international caps.