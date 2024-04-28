Highlights Liverpool are unlikely to pursue Santiago Gimenez, as striking options on the market are plentiful.

Arne Slot will overhaul his Liverpool squad to his liking but may not raid his old club.

There is a high chance Gimenez will move on, with Arsenal and Tottenham linked.

Liverpool's pursuit of Arne Slot looks set to be coming to a head within the coming days, which has sprung the rumour mill into action in terms of who they could bring in - but Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that he would be surprised if the Reds made a move for Feyenoord's star striker Santiago Gimenez.

Slot looks set to take over Jurgen Klopp's throne for the start of next season, with local news outlets suggesting that the Reds are close to announcing a deal to bring the Dutchman to Anfield. Klopp's successful nine-year spell set to come to an end following their final game of the season vs Wolverhampton Wanderers in late May.

Slot will have the chance to shape the squad exactly how he wants despite Liverpool having played in a Klopp-favoured formation for the best part of a decade, and that will include incomings of his liking. However, Jacobs says that he won't raid his old club Feyenoord for their best talents with the amount of attacking talents on the market - meaning that Santiago Gimenez is unlikely to follow suit in the summer.

Santiago Gimenez: Transfer News Latest

The Mexico international appears to be on the move

Gimenez has been linked with North London duo Arsenal and Tottenham in recent days, alongside Real Madrid, and less so Liverpool.

The Mexican has been in superb form for the De Kuip outfit in recent months, having signed from Mexican outfit Cruz Azul at the start of last season - scoring 47 goals in just 85 games for the Rotterdam-based side in the meantime.

21 league goals in 29 Eredivisie games this season has contributed to his meteoric rise, and seemingly getting better with every passing season, the youngster looks to be on the radar of Europe’s finest clubs.

Jacobs: "I'd Be Surprised if Liverpool Make Gimenez Move"

Many of Europe's strikers could be on the move this summer

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said that with the flux of striking talents on the market this summer, Gimenez may not be everybody's first choice; and though it is believed that someone will come in for him, that club most likely won't be Liverpool. He said:

"With Santiago Gimenez, there’ll be a lot of talk and he’s another name in this vast flurry of expected movement of top strikers, goalscorers, forwards or creative-minded players that are all going to be on the move. "Gimenez can be added to the list of potentials that may go somewhere else this summer, along with other names such as Victor Osimhen, Benjamin Sesko, Ivan Toney, Victor Gyokeres, potentially Evan Ferguson and Jonathan David. And if we’re not talking about out-and-out strikers, your Michael Olise’s as well. "There’s such a high volume of suitors looking, that the likelihood is that somebody will come in for Santiago Gimenez, who has had an excellent season. "Liverpool are not one of the clubs that have historically been pursuing Gimenez or tracking him to any degree; and I would still be quite surprised if Arne Slot changes that."

Who Arne Slot Could Sign This Summer for Liverpool

Liverpool are set for a mini overhaul under their imminent boss

Slot plays a similar style to Klopp, though there are always subtle changes that a manager can make if they are to implement their own style at a new club.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Santiago Gimenez is Feyenoord's only player to record dobule figures this season, with 21 goals.

Any transfer rumours over the past few weeks have been with the inkling that Xabi Alonso or Ruben Amorim would take over at Liverpool, so any new claims now that Slot is imminently set to become their boss will likely form in the coming weeks.

With Liverpool's striking ranks already looking set, it's unlikely that Gimenez will join but other areas are in need of work which could see the Reds raid Feyenoord.

Related Liverpool's Compensation Fee for Arne Slot Revealed The Dutchman has become the third most-expensive manager in Premier League history.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 26-04-24.