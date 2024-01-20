Highlights West Ham's pursuit of Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez in the January transfer window could be difficult due to competition from other top Premier League clubs.

Despite his impressive goal-scoring record, there are concerns about whether Gimenez's form is sustainable or just a temporary trend.

West Ham may consider Montpellier striker Akor Adams as an alternative option, but a move in the summer transfer window is more likely due to the French club's reluctance to sell mid-season.

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez, but journalist Paul Brown has explained to GIVEMESPORT why it could be a difficult deal to get over the line in the January transfer window.

The Hammers are yet to make a new signing in the winter window despite a bit of a crisis in attack. Michail Antonio, Lucas Paqueta, and Jarrod Bowen have both been on the treatment table of late, while Mohammed Kudus has jetted off to the African Cup of Nations with Ghana. Bowen has been utilised in an unfamiliar centre-forward role at times this season, which highlights their need to bring in a striker.

David Moyes' side have enjoyed an impressive start to the season and will be aiming to qualify for European participation once again. Further reinforcements may be necessary to help them get over the line, with a centre-forward potentially a priority target.

West Ham want Santiago Gimenez

According to Football Insider, West Ham are one of the sides who are interested in securing the signature of Feyenoord striker Gimenez, who could be available for around £40m in the January transfer window. The report even suggests that the capital club could look to offload Nayef Aguerd, Danny Ings, and Said Benrahma in order to fund their pursuit of the prolific goalscorer.

Santiago Gimenez's season-by-season senior club career in numbers Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2017/18 1 0 0 0 0 2018/19 0 0 0 0 0 2019/20 14 2 1 3 0 2020/21 43 6 8 6 0 2021/22 42 8 2 7 1 2022/23 50 28 3 4 1 2023/24 22 21 4 2 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt as of 16/01/2024

Despite being just 22 years old, Gimenez has struck 21 times in all competitions, with 19 of those coming in 17 appearances in the Eredivisie. However, it's understood that the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are also keen on the young forward and could offer him a better deal to convince him to move to north London. U23 scout Antonio Mango recently dubbed Gimenez as 'the most prolific striker in Europe', so it's certainly no surprise that some of the biggest clubs around the world are showing an interest.

Although West Ham might feel they have a slight advantage in the race due to being able to offer him regular minutes, it could be difficult for Gimenez to turn down the likes of Arsenal due to the Gunners participating in the Champions League and competing for the Premier League title.

Related West Ham interest in Steven Bergwijn is 'a bit of an eye-opener' West Ham United are reportedly interested in Ajax winger Steven Bergwijn during the winter transfer window at the London Stadium.

Paul Brown - West Ham may struggle in Gimenez pursuit

Brown has suggested that a lot of European clubs, including Arsenal, Chelsea, and Spurs, are all looking at Gimenez, which could make a deal difficult for West Ham. The journalist adds that there is a slight question mark as to whether his form is a flash in the pan or something that is going to last. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"On paper, Santiago Gimenez is absolutely on fire and looks like a huge prospect. He's only 22, but he's already scored 19 goals in 17 games in Holland. I think much of Europe is looking at him and while he'd be a really exciting signing for West Ham, I think there are other clubs in the Premier League that he's attracted to right now. I think Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Chelsea are all looking at this guy. The big question is whether this is a flash in the pan or whether he's got something that is going to last."

David Moyes eyeing Gimenez alternative

As per Football Insider, one of West Ham's alternative options in attack could be Montpellier striker Akor Adams, with the Hammers identifying the Nigerian forward as a target before the window slams shut at the end of the month. However, the report claims that the Ligue 1 outfit aren't willing to sanction a departure in the middle of the season, meaning a move in the summer transfer window is more likely.

Adams currently sits in fourth place in the Ligue 1 scoring charts with seven strikes in 18 games. Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that this is a name that keeps cropping up in terms of West Ham's targets and it's the type of player the Hammers could look to pursue.