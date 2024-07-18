Highlights Southampton are on course to land Wellington after the left-back has signed a pre-contract agreement.

Saints have pounced as the Sao Paulo man is in line to become a free agent when his deal expires later this year.

Russell Martin has set his sights on welcoming Wellington to St Mary's ahead of the new season.

Southampton have succeeded in convincing Sao Paulo star Wellington to sign a pre-contract agreement as they prepare for their return to the Premier League, according to reports in Brazil.

Russell Martin was appointed as Saints' manager in 2023, following their relegation to the Championship. But, 12 months later, they narrowly beat Leeds United 1-0 at Wembley in the play-off final to return to the top flight.

Southampton have made eight additions to their squad this summer, including the return of Adam Lallana on a free transfer from Brighton & Hove Albion. Their most expensive addition so far is Taylor Harwood-Bellis on a permanent deal from Manchester City following a successful loan spell last term.

Saints Looking to Land Wellington This Summer

Martin does not want to wait for defender's arrival

Southampton are closing in on a deal to sign Wellington from Brazilian side Sao Paulo, according to recent reports. Sao Paulo Digital claim the 23-year-old has signed a pre-contract agreement with the newly-promoted south coast side as his deal is set to expire at the end of this year.

The article claims the left-back's current employers had hoped to tie him down to a new deal, but they were left frustrated when offers were rebuffed. Although Wellington is out of contract in December, the report highlights that Southampton hope to bring him to St Mary's in the current transfer window, but they will need to pay a fee in the region of £20million Brazilian Real (£2.8million) in order to do so.

If a fee cannot be agreed, Wellington will join Southampton as a free agent when his contract expires at the end of the year. He is a product of the Sao Paulo academy and has made close to 150 senior appearances for the club.

Wellington stats for Sao Paulo so far this season across all competitions Appearances 33 Goals 0 Assists 1 Minutes played 2,671 Statistics correct as of 18/07/2024

In total, Wellington has scored two goals and registered 11 assists for Sao Paulo since his promotion to the first team in 2019. He has also represented Brazil at youth level.

Torino Look to Pounce After Adams' Exit

Striker is a free agent after contract expired

Serie A side Torino have ‘made contact’ with former Southampton frontman Che Adams over a potential move this summer. The 28-year-old is a free agent following the expiration of his contract at the end of last month.

Adams made the move to St Mary’s from Birmingham City in 2019, and he made over 190 appearances for Saints over a five-year period, scoring 48 goals in that time. According to TuttoSport, as relayed by Football Italia, Torino have been in contact with the player’s representatives in a bid to negotiate his wage demands.

The article states that Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers have also shown an interest in Adams, having had a bid rejected 12 months ago. However, it has been claimed that the Scotland international will take his time to consider the next step in his career.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt