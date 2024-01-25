Highlights The New York Giants could potentially lose star running back Saquon Barkley to free agency.

There are rumors that the team might also look to get rid of quarterback Daniel Jones.

Barkley believes that running backs will eventually get paid again and disagrees that they don't deserve the money.

Since the team drafted him second overall in 2018, Saquon Barkley has been the face of the New York Giants, but that could all be changing in 2024.

In a recent interview with Complex.com, the running back left the door open for a possible departure from the Big Apple this offseason:

And I remember vets always telling me this and you know I believed them, but you don’t really know something until you go through it. So could I see myself in another uniform? Yeah, it’s possible.

There could be significant change in store for the Giants this season. In addition to potentially losing Barkley to free agency, there are also rumors that the team could look to get rid of quarterback Daniel Jones as well. They have already moved on from defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and several of his underlings as well.

Barkley played last season on a one-year deal

The Giants and the RB haven't been able to come together on an agreement

After a tremendous year in 2022, the Giants signed Barkley to a one-year deal rather than using the franchise tag. He was solid in 2023, though his numbers were down from his peak.

While there have been talks, the team and the player haven't been able to agree on a long-term extension over the last couple of years, largely due to the fact that the running back market is on the down turn and Barkley views himself as one of the cream of the crop.

The running back would likely have several teams interested if he hit the open market. His numbers were certainly hurt in 2023 by the Giants' poor o-line and quarterback play, but he was still the engine of the offense. At his best, Barkley is a workhorse, three-down back who is just as dynamic as a pass catcher.

Saquon Barkley 2022 vs. 2023 Category 2022 2023 Rush Yards 1,312 962 Yards/Carry 4.4 3.9 Receptions 57 41 Receiving Yards 338 280 Total TDs 10 10

If this was 25 years ago, Barkley would be looking at a big payday. But running backs are currently devalued in the NFL, especially as they get older. Barkley is aware of this fact and is hoping for a change:

I don't agree that running backs don't deserve the money. It sucks that I’m part of that trend right now but there will be a time where running backs will get paid again.

