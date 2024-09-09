Key Takeaways Saquon Barkley scored three touchdowns in his debut with the Eagles, joining a prestigious list.

Philadelphia is ecstatic about Barkley's offensive potential and performance.

Other notable players who achieved a three-touchdown debut include Terrell Owens and Marshall Faulk.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley joined some prominent names on Friday evening in São Paulo, scoring three touchdowns in his debut with his new NFL team.

Things didn't start as the newly-signed free agent would've liked, as his first carry was for negative five rushing yards after losing his footing with the turf coming up from underneath him. It took a while for both teams to get used to the field, as cleats were constantly being looked over on the sideline.

Related Fantasy Football: Why I'm Buying High on Saquon Barkley Saquon Barkley had an electric fantasy football performance on Friday night, and you should be adding him to your team as soon as you can.

Philly Has Seen Such a Performance Before

Philly is exuberant with free agent's potential in offense

The city of Philadelphia is in pure joy after watching Barkley go for 109 yards, two touchdowns on 24 carries, and one more through the air, including the game's first touchdown. With a great sports city like Philly, it's not shocking that the city has seen a similar performance.

Barkley joins former Eagle Terrell Owens as the only player in franchise history to score three touchdowns. On September 12, 2004, Owens scored three touchdowns against the Giants with a stat line of eight catches for 68 yards.

Regarding players who achieve three touchdowns in any debut, the list has some recognizable names mixed with a few one-hit wonders. Owens is obviously one of the more esteemed names, but then there are names like former Washington wide receiver Anthony Allen. Allen had seven catches for 255 yards and three touchdowns in his debut, which still holds as a franchise record. While Allen won a Super Bowl with the team, he never had anywhere close to the same impact.

One of the more recent instances was back in the 2017 opener when Kareem Hunt and the Kansas City Chiefs dismantled the New England Patriots in the team's return to Foxborough after winning the Super Bowl. In that game, Hunt rushed for 148 yards and added 98 through the air for a total of 246, the most ever in an NFL Debut.

Patriots running back Mike Gillislee actually accomplished the three-touchdown feat in the same game. In New England, however, it was relegated to a footnote in the 42-27 loss.

In 1994, Marshall Faulk kicked off what was the start of a hall-of-fame career with the Indianapolis Colts. In his debut against the Houston Oilers, he took 23 carries for 143 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-21 win. Faulk went on to win the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Award and made his first of seven pro bowls.

The only other player that's part of the three-touchdown debut club is former Lions running back Billy Sims. Sims had a similar debut to Faulk, rushing 22 times for 153 yards in a 41-20 win against the Los Angeles Rams. He led the league in touchdowns with 13 on his way to being named Offensive Rookie of the Year.