The NFL's passing game revolution has led to a variety of changes around the league, including exploding contracts for quarterbacks, receivers, offensive linemen, and the players responsible for defending them. In conjunction with the league's skyrocketing salary cap, every position is seeing its value increase as the game grows.

Every position except running back, that is. While receivers threaten to break the $150 million threshold on their contracts, and quarterbacks may begin receiving as much as $60 million per year, the league's best running backs aren't even viewed as deserving of the franchise tag anymore.

The free agent market at the position is loaded this offseason, as Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, Austin Ekeler, Tony Pollard, and Josh Jacobs were all set to become free agents on March 11. If there was ever a time for that trend to be bucked, it was now.

The early returns are promising, as Pollard joined the Tennessee Titans and Jacobs joined the Green Bay Packers on long-term contracts shortly after the legal tampering period began. That followed the Chicago Bears' signing of D'Andre Swift away from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Soon after all of those running back deals, the biggest domino on the market fell, as Barkley announced that he was joining the Eagles on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

With Barkley now in place beside Jalen Hurts in the backfield, can the Eagles return to Super Bowl-contending form in 2024?

The Eagles Should Sport an Elite Rushing Attack Next Season

Barkley and Hurts are the league's best QB-RB rushing duo

As things currently stand, the biggest running back contract in the NFL is Alvin Kamara's five-year, $75 million pact with the New Orleans Saints, though Christian McCaffrey has him topped in AAV (average annual value) at $16 million.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: The current landscape for RB market value can be summed up by the fact that four of the top 13 players with the most offensive touches in 2023—Henry (5th), Pollard (6th), Barkley (8th), and Jacobs (13th)—were not deemed worthy of the cheapest non-kicker franchise tag ($10.1 million) in the NFL.

Barkley's deal is worth $37.75 million over three years, with incentives that could push it up to $46.75 million total. The deal includes $26 million guaranteed, which ranks fourth among all running backs currently.

Biggest RB Contracts in NFL Player Length (Years) Total Salary AAV Guaranteed $ Alvin Kamara 5 $75M $15M $33.8M Christian McCaffrey 4 $64M $16M $38.2M Jonathan Taylor 3 $42M $14M $26.5M Saquon Barkley 3 $37.75M $12.6M $26M Nick Chubb 3 $36.6M $12.2M $20M

Pollard received a three-year, $24 million deal, which was surprisingly smaller than the three-year, $24.5 million deal Swift got from the Bears (Jacobs' contract terms with the Packers have not yet been revealed).

The deals for the market's top running backs are all healthy, but none of them come anywhere close to resetting the market. It appears that the position will continue to be undervalued as the league moves toward an even more pass-heavy era.

Sometimes, though, when the league zags, it's best to zig. The Eagles are taking that philosophy to heart by signing Barkley, as they'll add one of the NFL's premier running backs next to one of the NFL's premier dual-threat quarterbacks.

Barkley should be far more effective in Philly, as he's going from a bottom-three team in run-block win rate to the league's best.

With star guard Landon Dickerson also receiving a new contract earlier today, the Eagles have made significant strides in improving their future outlook on day one of free agency. If they can find adequate replacements for the retiring Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox, they'll be among the NFC's best teams again after stumbling down the stretch in 2023.

